Justin Bieber Calls Out ‘Fake News’ About Him & Hillsong Church

Justin Bieber just slammed a rumor about his plans for the future. Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Bieber was studying to become a minister for Hillsong Church. Bieber has long been associated with the church, but has recently distanced himself from the place of worship, following the November firing of his former “spiritual advisor” Carl Lentz for numerous indiscretions. Now, Bieber is distancing himself further.

In an Instagram story, Bieber showed a screenshot of the Page Six article, writing over the screenshot, “IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. I HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS”

In a following slide, Bieber confirmed, once and for all, that he is fully done with Hillsong. “AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH,” he wrote. “FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME”

What Is Churchome? What Type of Church Is It?

Churchome is a Christian church based in Washington. According to its website, it is a “community built on the life and teachings of Jesus.”

As for the name of the church, there’s a specific explanation on the site:

Our name, “Churchome,” reflects our belief that we are going to be a church that functions like a home, that looks like a home, and that loves like a home. And ultimately, what we experience on earth will look a lot like heaven. Luke 15 has become a hallmark passage for our community. The idea and concept of home is centric in scripture. It is the idea that every human is a sojourner and he/she is returning home. Home is not so much brick and mortar, an actual space or room. Home is a place and a posture our soul discovers in Jesus—where the created returns to a loving relationship with the Creator. Bringing people home is what God does. Whether prodigals or prodigies, artists or intellectuals, rebels or rejects, God’s arms are open to all.

Bieber & Hailey Unfollowed His Former Spiritual Advisor in November

Justin Bieber has long been considered to be one of Lentz’s most famous A-list friends. Lentz famously baptized Bieber in an NBA player’s bath tub, and was described by the New York Post as Bieber’s “spiritual advisor” during his controversial years. What’s more, the pop star has been photographed attending Hillsong services for years. However, their relationship appears to have shifted in recent months.

Following the news of Lentz’s firing, both Bieber and his wife Hailey unfollowed Lentz and his wife on Instagram. This came after a report in UK’s The Sun that Bieber was letting Lentz crash in his New York apartment in the days following his fall from grace.

According to Vanity Fair, Hailey unfollowed the Lentzes first, and Justin followed suit. Shortly after, the Lentzes unfollowed the Biebers as well. Neither of the Biebers have made a public statement on the matter.

