Justin Bieber Talks About ‘Everything Falling Apart’ on Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Justin Bieber got real with his fans about the state of the world amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and offered some advice for how to approach such a volatile time period in human history.

“Sometimes it can feel like nothing is going your way,” Bieber wrote in the first slide. “It feels like there is no hope for your future. Try thanking god for the things that you do have and watch that gratitude blossom into actual JOY.”

In the second slide, he continued: “You have been given LIFE. It may seem like a curse sometimes but I can assure you that it is a gift. You didn’t ask to be here on this planet but here you are. If we can pause and recognize that life is a gift i believe gratitude towards our creator would be enhanced for sure.”

Bieber offered some final words of inspiration in the caption for the post. “It can be hard to stay grateful when we feel as thought everything around us is falling apart,” he wrote. “The truth is that I don’t know your specific situation, but I have seen Jesus show up time and time again in my own life when I thought I couldn’t keep going. Let go and trust that God is in control.”

Bieber’s Wife, Hailey, Also Wrote About Staying Hopeful During the Pandemic

Bieber’s wife, Hailey, is just as focused on providing support to her fans as he is. On numerous occasions in the last few months, Hailey has taken to Instagram stories to provide love and encouragement to her followers in various forms. In one recent story, she wrote repeatedly, “YOU ARE WORTH BEING LOVED”

In October, Hailey posted to celebrate World Mental Health Day, and to encourage her followers to vote in the presidential election. “It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” she wrote. “I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!”

Hailey also recently shared an image of a sign that reads, “Self care is choosing not to argue with people who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

Bieber Has Opened up in the Past About Feeling Suicidal at Certain Points in His Life

In recent years, Bieber has become more outspoken about his own struggles with mental health, revealing recently that he has felt suicidal at points. In his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: The Next Chapter, Bieber said at one point, “There was times [at the peak of my fame] where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.”

Bieber went on, “I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Bieber also offered some advice for any other people who are feeling similarly. “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud,’” he said. “There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”