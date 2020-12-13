Justin Bieber’s Best Friends Just Landed a Huge Hulu Deal

Justin Bieber’s best friends have just revealed the next phase of their reality television careers. The Kardashians are leaving E! and moving to Hulu in 2021.

In September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast announced that their show would be ending in 2021, after 20 seasons and 14 years of television. The family members made the announcement with a single, unified statement across all of their shared social media channels. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye,” the statement said. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched for all of these years.”

In turn, the television network provided a statement of gratitude for the stars. Per Variety, the statement reads, “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

For months now, fans have been wondering what the Kardashians would do after their show ended. Each of the Kardashian family members have plenty on their own plate, with their varying brands and companies to maintain, but it wasn’t clear if they were saying goodbye to television forever, or just goodbye to KUWTK on E!.

Now, the answer is clear. The Kardashians will return to television in some format on Hulu in the new year.

Everything We Know so Far About the Kardashians’ Hulu Deal

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris will all be involved in the content they’re creating for Hulu, according to the platform’s official announcement. “The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” the statement read. Now, everyone’s wondering what kind of content they’re creating, exactly, and why they chose to do it with Hulu.

For years, rumors have swirled about contract negotiations between the Kardashians and E!. During an interview with Ellen Degeneres, Kris Jenner confirmed that the decision to end their time with E! did come after contract negotiations, but she didn’t confirm whether the reason to leave had to do with E! not agreeing to pay them what they wanted.

“It was kind of sudden,” she said to Degeneres. “We were talking about signing up with our network for another couple of years, but we all came to the decision as a group. It just all came to us after 20 seasons and 14 years.”

KUWTK Has Been Declining in the Ratings in Recent Years

According to the Los Angeles Times, KUWTK has had declining ratings in recent years. Ryan Faughdner wrote for the publication,

“On a macro level, though, the exit is not merely interesting because of what it means for E!, but rather what it says about the changing businesses of TV and celebrity that the show embodies. Audiences, especially younger viewers, are bailing on linear cable TV for streaming services, as well as other entertainment options, including Fortnite and TikTok. And the Kardashians and Jenners are going where their audience already spends most of its time — to social media. With the rapid adoption of rapidly proliferating social apps, they don’t need a legacy TV network to reach fans (and haters).”



