Justin Bieber Reaches Huge Milestone With New Single ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber has reached a significant milestone for any performer. On Wednesday, Bieber took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the top music on Apple, showing that he held the first, second, and third rankings for songs on iTunes. At the top was “Anyone,” his newest single, followed by “Lonely” and then “Holy.”

”Thank you,” Bieber tweeted simply.

Many are speculating that Bieber will release a new album soon. “only 7 days into the year and already feeling like Justin Bieber got the album of the year on lock…” one person tweeted. “every single so far gold”

Bieber Performed ‘Anyone’ at His New Year’s Eve Concert

For those who want to relive Bieber‘s New Year’s Eve performance, or for those who want to see it for the first time, you’re in luck: a portion of his performance is now available online via his YouTube channel. Bieber’s performance of “Anyone” can be watched above.

Following his concert livestream on New Year’s Eve, Bieber shared a message of hope and gratitude to his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Couldn’t be more honored to stand beside so many incredible people tonight thank you to all of you put on this incredible show tonight my heart is full of hope for 2021”

LOOK: Bieber Loses His Tattoos for ‘Anyone’ Music Video

Justin Bieber recently removed all of his tattoos temporarily for the music video for his latest single, “Anyone.” The song premiered on New Year’s Eve, following Bieber’s concert livestream with T Mobile. In the music video, Bieber is a boxer in love with a longtime girlfriend. He’s also notably free of his many tattoos.

Bieber shared a video of his tattoo “removal” to Instagram after the video premiered, showing just how much work went into his temporary tattoo disappearance.

The video shows that Bieber’s tattoos were “removed” by painstaking makeup work, with multiple artists working to slowly cover his sixty-plus tattoos with small brushes. You can watch the video below.

In a few pictures shared to her Instagram story, wife Hailey Baldwin revealed how she helped wrap her husband’s hands in the video, which features a narrative in which Bieber is a boxer in an earlier time period. “My contribution to the ‘Anyone’ video,” she captioned one photo, in which she’s pictured carefully wrapping her husband’s hands before he puts on boxing gloves. She’s also been outspoken with her love for the song, repeatedly sharing it on her social media and even saying it’s one of her favorite songs.