Inside Justin Bieber’s Rocky Relationship With His Mother

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his mother, Pattie Malette, has oscillated through the years. It was Mallette who raised Justin as a single mother, and who helped propel him into stardom. Over the decades, they’ve gone through rocky periods, as well as periods of strength. At one point, though, they weren’t even speaking.

According to Justin, he barely spoke to his mother from 2013-2015, during the period of time where he was arrested multiple times. In a cover feature for Billboard in 2015, he explained that his relationship with her during that period was “pretty nonexisting.”

He went on, “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Mallette Found it ‘Difficult’ to Talk About Her Son’s Controversial Behavior

In 2013, Mallette spoke with People Magazine about the challenges of parenting her then-eighteen-year-old son while he was moving through the more tumultuous period of his life.

“When your kids hit a certain age your parenting style changes and it is hard letting go,” Mallette told the magazine. “His life was my life and now I’ve had to let him go a little bit and let him be independent. It is hard to not be able to control everything that your adult child does.”

Mallette confirmed that, at the time, she and Justin were in close communication. “Every parent worries,” she said. “I text and call him every day. I definitely want to know everything that he is doing and what he is going through so I try to talk to him as much as he’ll let me.”

She added, “A lot of people might think that I have my head in the sand or that I am oblivious to the things my son is doing. I know who my son is and I don’t always agree with every single thing that he does but I don’t necessarily have to address that with everyone else. He’s my son and I have to respect he is not going to want me going around being ‘that mom’ talking about his behavior.”

Mallette Is Extremely Supportive of Justin’s Marriage to Hailey

It was Mallette who first confirmed that Justin and Hailey had tied the knot in 2018. Since then, she’s been consistently supportive of their marriage, and often bestows public adoration onto Hailey. In one Instagram, she shared a selfie with her and Hailey and wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE DAUGHTER EVER”

When the young couple graced the cover of Vogue in February 2019, Mallette shared the cover, writing, “How did I get so blessed with such AMAZING CHILDREN!? Don’t they look SO good together? #mombrag”

Mallette’s posts about Hailey have offered an indication into how frequently she’s seen Justin, as well. In one such post she described Hailey as a “gift.”

