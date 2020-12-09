Justin Bieber’s NYE Concert Tickets Go On Sale: Here’s How to Buy Them

Justin Bieber is set to perform for the first time in years, and Beliebers around the world have several reasons to rejoice. First, the pop star is performing live on New Years Eve through a livestream, which means everyone will be able to watch him sing from the safety of their own home. And second, tickets are actually free to T Mobile customers. For everyone else, they’re a fraction of the price of his in-person concert tickets.

Bieber’s New Year‘s Eve concert is formally titled “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” The livestream will begin on Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m., pacific time, with Bieber’s performance scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

In a statement, Bieber explained why he partnered with T Mobile for the upcoming live performance.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” he said. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

How to Buy Tickets to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Concert

If you’re a T Mobile customer, then you’re in luck: tickets to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert are free for all T Mobile customers. All you have to do is provide your account information, and you’ll be good to go to watch the performance.

For all other Beliebers who are not T Mobile customers, you can buy a ticket for $25 through the official concert website. Including service fees, the ticket will cost you $26.41, which might be the cheapest Bieber concert ticket you’ll ever find.

Bieber has not confirmed if he’ll be singing a full track list during the performance, as he would at a world tour. More details are likely to come as the concert comes near.

This Will Be Bieber’s First Live Show Since Canceling His 2017 World Tour

Bieber’s upcoming live performance is notable for one reason in particular. Though he’s dropped several singles in the last year, he has not done a live concert performance in over two years. In 2017, Bieber cancelled the final dates of his Purpose World Tour, shocking his fans with the abrupt decision.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Bieber provided a cryptic explanation for the change of plans. The statement reads,

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber later provided more information to TMZ. He explained that he was planning on “just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

In the years since he last performed, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, now known as Hailey Bieber. He has also released several singles, including “Holy” and “Monster,” a collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

