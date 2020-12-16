Justin Bieber Received a Strict Ultimatum From Wife Hailey About His Tattoos

Justin Bieber isn’t the only one making decisions about what to ink onto his body these days. It looks like wife Hailey has a say in the process, too.

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Bieber revealed that Hailey has laid down the law with a pretty specific tattoo ultimatum: no more neck tattoos. The decision came after Bieber got yet another neck tattoo, in the form of a rose.

Degeneres pointed out, jokingly, that Bieber couldn’t even locate his rose tattoo at first, he has so many tattoos. Bieber replied, “Honestly, Hailey doesn’t want me to get anymore neck tattoos. No more neck tattoos. That’s what Hailey says.”

Bieber Has Over 60 Tattoos on His Body & Is Planning to Get More

Remember 10 years ago when TMZ and the internet freaked out because Justin Bieber had one tiny seagull tattoo on his hip 😂 pic.twitter.com/akECMZ0e0V — Hayley (@imnotkenyan) March 15, 2020

Bieber has over 60 tattoos on his body, as of fall 2020. He got his first tattoo in 2010, at the ripe age of 16. According to Justin Bieber fan wiki, the tattoo is of a seagull, and is on his hip. Bieber explained in an interview to Complex what the seagull is all about.

He said his whole family got a tattoo of a seagull on their bodies, based on the book Jonathan Livingston Seagull. “They all got it on their wrist, but I wanted it in a different spot,” he said in 2012. “The book is about a seagull who wanted to be more than just a seagull. I’m trying to be more than just a regular person. I’m trying to be extravagant.”

Bieber has since gotten dozens more tattoos all over his body, including Roman numerals of his mother’s birth year, a crown, the name of his album “Purpose,” multiple Christian crosses in varying sizes, Jesus’ Hebrew name (“Yeshua”), a bible quote, a visual depiction of Christ’s face, and an X, among other ones.

Of the X tattoo, Bieber told GQ, “‘X’ means unknown. They might know the shell of me or might know the artist but not necessarily me.”

Bieber Is Saving His Back for Tattoos of His Future Children

As it turns out, Bieber has a pretty significant part of his body reserved for specific tatting purposes. He wants to tattoo his future family members, AKA his children with wife Hailey, onto his back when the time comes.

Bieber confirmed this decision to Degeneres when he went onto her show. “I saw that you’re saving tattoos on your back for when you have kids,” Degeneres said. “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of the fire place? You, Hailey and the kids?”

“Something like that,” Bieber said. “Yeah.”

In an October 2018 Instagram post, Bieber showed his love for all the tattoos he’s gotten so far. “If [tattoos] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not [everyone]!! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one,” he wrote on Instagram. “I absolutely love art and I’ve made my body a canvas and it’s so much fun.”