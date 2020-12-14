Justin Bieber’s Ex Is Dating a Famous Star

Chantel Jeffries, a 28-year-old model and DJ who once dated Justin Bieber, is now romantically involved with another musician: Drew Taggart, a member of The Chainsmokers.

Jeffries and Taggart, 30, were photographed spending time together in Miami on December 5. They kissed multiple times and spent time in the water together, among other activities.

Jeffries and Taggart confirmed that they were in a relationship earlier this summer. Jeffries posted an Instagram of the two of them kissing with a cute emoji: 🥺

Jeffries Dated Bieber in 2014 & 2016; She Was Present for His DUI Arrest

Jeffries and Bieber dated on and off for several years, starting in 2014 and ending in 2016. Per Us Weekly, Jeffries was present at the scene when Bieber was arrested in Miami Beach in 2014. Bieber was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and having an expired drivers license, per The Hollywood Reporter. Prior to being pulled over, he’d been seen leaving a nearby nightclub with Jeffries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeffries, who has her own rap sheet, tweeted something cryptic in the hours leading up to Bieber’s arrest. She wrote, “something about the shock factor”

Following Bieber’s arrest, speculation grew around Jeffries’ own history. Rumors of her being arrested five times spread through the internet, and Jeffries finally issued a public statement to denounce these claims.

She said, per E Online,

“For the record, I have not been arrested five times as has been stated in the media, nor am I guilty of physically assaulting anyone, in any way shape or form. I am a full-time student who had enjoyed a normal lifestyle, free from public scrutiny and criticism, until now. What has happened to me is wrong. I want people in general, and the media in particular, to consider the impact their disparaging comments have on the individual; especially when their comments are inaccurate.”

Jeffries was arrested for a misdemeanor charge when she was 18, TMZ reports, but her attorney later confirmed that the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Jeffries Said She Was ‘Happy’ for Bieber When He Got Married

Jeffries and Bieber had been broken up for several years by the time he started dating his future wife, Hailey, in 2018. Bieber married Hailey in 2018 in a courthouse in New York. They had a ceremony for family and friends in 2019 in South Carolina.

Jeffries spoke to Us Weekly in 2018 about Bieber’s courthouse marriage. During a launch party in West Hollywood, she said, “I feel like people don’t really ask me anymore. … I’m pretty chill. I don’t really mind. People don’t really bother me about it anymore. I’m happy for him.”

As for who she saw herself ending up with, Jeffries seemed to have a pretty clear idea of who she was looking for.

“I just feel like someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests. I’m really busy with my schedule,” Jeffries told Us. “Someone who’s understanding of that is really important, and someone that I can learn from, because I always feel like, when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be like stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”