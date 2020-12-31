Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Concert Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert is a big deal for more reasons than one. It’s the first time the pop star is giving a live concert performance in almost four years, after canceling his Changes World Tour abruptly in the summer of 2017. It’s also going to be accessible to everyone from the comfort of their own homes — and for some people, tickets are totally free.

Bieber’s New Year‘s Eve concert is formally titled “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” The livestream will begin on Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m., pacific time, with Bieber’s performance scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

So for those who live on the east coast, you’ll be able to ring in the new year with the Biebs, himself.

How to Watch Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Concert Online

To watch Bieber‘s New Year’s Eve performance online, all you have to do is go to the official concert website. If you’re a T Mobile customer, then you’re in luck: tickets to Bieber’s New Year’s Eve concert are free for all T Mobile customers. All you have to do is provide your account information, and you’ll be good to go to watch the performance.

For all other Beliebers who are not T Mobile customers, you can buy a ticket for $25. Including service fees, the ticket will cost you $26.41, which might be the cheapest Bieber concert ticket you’ll ever find.

Bieber has not confirmed if he’ll be singing a full track list during the performance, as he would at a world tour. According to People Magazine, the performance will take place at an “iconic LA venue,” which has not been disclosed to the public. The magazine confirms that Bieber will be signing a myriad of his recent hits, including “Holy.” Fans can also expect some of his older hits, including “What Do You Mean” and “Sorry.” He and his crew have been undergoing routine COVID-19 tests throughout rehearsals, as well.

Bieber Has Been Hyping up the Performance on His Instagram Page

In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, Bieber has been hyping his fans up for his upcoming performance. He’s shared dozens of photos and videos of his rehearsals for the concert, writing in one post, “NYE is going to be wild, come vibe with me as we bring in 2021”

In December, Bieber offered up a statement for why he chose to partner with T Mobile for his first concert performance in years. “I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” he said. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

In another Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all”

READ NEXT: Inside Hailey Bieber’s Health Condition