Inside Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Eyebrow Shaping Visit

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently spent some time together at an unexpected place. The married couple got their eyebrows done together by celebrity brow expert Anastasia Soare, during a visit to Soare’s Anastasia Beverly Hills location.

Both of the Biebers thanked Soare via Instagram, sharing pictures of their trip to her salon. “Keeping groomed by the best,” Justin wrote. Soare, too, shared an Instagram story of the event, writing, “Belieber since Day 1.”

Later, Hailey shared a selfie of her newly groomed brows, writing, “The best.” You can see the photos via People Magazine.

Justin Often Takes Skincare Advice From Wife Hailey

It’s not just Hailey who’s constantly working on perfecting her skin. She’s been helping her husband, too, while they’ve been spending more time at home this year.

During an episode of their Facebook series The Biebers on Watch, Bieber explained, “Justin has really nice skin naturally, [but] over the last two years he’s been struggling with adult onset acne breakouts. So, [since] I’m super into skincare and especially since we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit [isolation] he’s going to have glowing, perfect skin.”

Justin also weighed in on their new bonding activity. He said that he cites Bieber’s glowing skin as the reason why he trusts her to help him with his own. “She’s been picking and prodding at my skin,” he said. “She pops [my zits], [and then] she puts [on] serum and does masks for me.”

Baldwin Has a Skin Condition Called Perioral Dermatitis

In a post to her Instagram story, Baldwin revealed that she has perioral dermatitis, a skin condition. Sharing a makeup-free selfie of her face, Baldwin wrote, “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot.”

She went on, “I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

In subsequent Instagram Story slides, Baldwin said she now opts for hypoallergenic products, and organic laundry detergent. She recommended against “self diagnosing,” and suggested people talk to a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis.

Here’s the Mayo Clinic’s definition of perioral dermatitis: “With perioral dermatitis, small red, pus-filled bumps appear around the mouth. It can also affect the skin around the nose, cheeks and eyes. The exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, but misuse or overuse of corticosteroid inhalers, nasal sprays and creams may play a role.”

In a 2019 interview with Byrdie, Baldwin explained why all natural makeup is so important to her. She said, “It’s definitely important to me. I like clean beauty products that are natural, organic and made without chemicals. We already have to deal with so many harsh things in the air. With traveling and pollution, it’s nice to know that when you’re putting something on your face, you don’t have to worry about it.”

When asked how she takes care of her own skin, she said, “I never sleep or travel with makeup on. I always wash my face, use serum and lotion, and sometimes I’ll use oil if my skin’s a little bit drier. I usually wear an oil on the plane as an extra moisture barrier. That’s kind of it. I use a rosewater face mist too.”