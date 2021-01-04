Miley Cyrus Makes Comment About Kissing Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber may have a long history, as fellow child stars who came of age at the same time in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean she’s interesting in turning their friendship into something more. The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently answered an age-old question: whether she’d rather kiss Harry Styles or Bieber. Cyrus chose the former.

In an interview with the UK’s Heart Radio, Cyrus answered a series of “would you rather” questions. One of those questions was whether she’d rather hook up with Bieber or Styles. Cyrus answered, “Harry, that’s easy.”

Before Beliebers get upset, Cyrus had a pretty justifiable explanation for her answer. “Justin Bieber, I’ve known way too long and it’s like family,” she said. She added, “[Styles is] looking really good… I’m into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

Cyrus & Bieber Have Known Each Other for Over a Decade

As fellow child stars, Cyrus and Bieber grew up together under the limelight. In 2010, when Bieber was 16 years old, he confirmed to Ellen Degeneres that he and Cyrus were strictly friends and had never dated.

During the interview, Degeneres showed a photo of he and Cyrus walking together. When asked if he was dating anyone, Bieber reiterated that he was “hanging out” with “people.” She then asked if he would do a duet with Cyrus, to which he replied, “Maybe, yeah.” You can watch the whole clip above

In other interviews throughout the years, Bieber confirmed his ongoing friendship with Cyrus, and even said that they text frequently and he would talk about his relationship issues with her. But the pair have never dated.

Cyrus & Bieber Have a Playful History of Mocking One Another Online

Cyrus and Bieber may not be dating, but they do tend to tease one another as if they are. In 2011, Cyrus appeared on Saturday Night Live and did an impersonation of Bieber. Then, in 2013, Bieber appeared on SNL and did the same skit Cyrus had done, only this time he pretended to be the president of the Miley Cyrus Fan Club.

Bieber also famously punked Cyrus in the MTV show Punk’d, in an episode in which Cyrus thought she was the one punking Bieber. Bieber eventually shouted at Cyrus, “You can’t punk me! I am unpunkable!”

Cyrus spoke to Variety earlier this year about a specific piece of advice she gave to Bieber when he was 16 years old. “I remember I was sitting in front of him at his movie premiere,” she said. “I was 16, something like that. He leaned up to me and asked for advice in a very mellow, friendly way.”

Cyrus said she gave the following advice: “I said, ‘Just try to remember everything, try to press record in your brain and remember everything because there are so many moments of my life when my mom will be like, ‘do you remember when you got to perform for the queen?’ And I’m like, ‘no.’’ There was so much going, so much to take in as such a young person that I didn’t remember to take everything in. That’s something my dad always taught me, was when you’re on stage, whether it’s when you get there or when you’re about to leave, take a picture in your mind. And remember it, and savor it, and take it in.”