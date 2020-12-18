REPORT: Selena Gomez’s Feelings on Justin & Hailey Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez rarely acknowledges her own romantic history with Justin Bieber in public, let alone Bieber’s relationship with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber. But a source close to Gomez has revealed how she feels about the ongoing love triangle that she and the Biebers continue to be pulled into, via all three of their fandoms.

“Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations.”

Gomez Told Her Fans to ‘Be Kind’ in 2019, Following Her Release of ‘Lose You to Love Me’

In October 2019, Gomez released her single “Lose You To Love Me,” a song about moving on from heartbreak. Gomez has implied on more than one occasion that the song is about her breakup with Bieber, and about his quick marriage to Hailey following their breakup.

When Gomez’s song was released, a rumor began to spread that Hailey had thrown shade at Gomez via an Instagram story, in which she shared a song called “I want to kill you.” Both Hailey and Gomez shot down the rumors immediately, encouraging their followers to end the vitriol.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, after Gomez fans accused her of th “There is no ‘response,’” Baldwin clarified. “This is complete BS.”

Gomez, too, took the occasion to encourage kindness. Per Elle Magazine, she said,

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say, yeah. Again, please be kind. Please, please, please be kind. I don’t like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don’t do that.

Gomez Has Left Hillsong Church; She Used to Attend Services With Bieber

Gomez is no longer affiliated with Hillsong Church, according to a source who spoke with Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, as reported by The Daily Mail. Gomez has left the church following former Pastor Carl Lentz’s firing earlier this year. Lentz was one of the more famous pastors for the Megachurch, and was known at one point to be Bieber’s spiritual advisor.

A source told the Daily Telegraph that Gomez has become “disillusioned” with the megachurch in recent months, and that “she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore.”

The source went on, “Selena considers herself a Christian…she says she has a close relationship with God, and she believes this is not how God wants us to operate, she’s disillusioned.”