Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey

Selena Gomez has spoken publicly about her mental health struggles over the last several years, and this year is no different. In recent months, she provided a few updates on her own mental health status, as well as what she’s doing now to help others gain access to mental health services.

On December 5, Gomez served as a keynote speaker for the 2020 Teen Vogue Summit. During the Zoom event, she talked at length about her process as a performer, businesswoman, and philanthropist, as well as how she works to take care of her own mental health.

“My journey personally has been all about my timing,” Gomez said. “When I felt like it was working, that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions [was] great. How I’m a huge advocate for therapy. How I feel like there are support groups for everybody, and it’s OK… there’s no way that people aren’t feeling a certain way, whether they’re figuring that out on their own or not, we all need each other.”

Gomez Aims to Raise $100 Million to Provide Mental Health Services to Underserved Communities

To celebrate her 28th birthday, Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund via her Rare Beauty makeup line. The fund aims to raise $100 million in the next ten years to help underserved communities access mental health services, according to a press release. One percent of all sales from Rare Beauty products go towards this fund. You can also donate directly to the Rare Impact Fund here.

Per PRNewsWire, Gomez provided a statement regarding the ambitious philanthropic endeavor. She said,

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality. Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life. Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

Gomez Wants People to ‘Know They’re Not Alone’

Gomez was recently honored as one of People Magazine’s “People of the Year.” In a feature with the magazine, the performer and business mogul talked about why she chose to launch her makeup line this year, and what the products mean to her.

To People, Gomez said, “I don’t feel like Rare Beauty would have been [possible] three or four years ago. I understand now how it feels to be on the other side, comparing myself or thinking I need to look more like this or more like that to fit in.”

She went on to acknowledge how challenging it can be to feel pressure to look a certain way. “It can take a toll on you, for sure,” she told the magazine. “We’re not all a certain way, and we’re not meant to be. It’s fair to say that I am 1000 percent on the journey with the consumers. It’s not easy for everybody, and I want people to know they’re not alone.”

READ NEXT: Selena Gomez Reveals Current Relationship Status in New Cooking Show