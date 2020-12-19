Selena Gomez Quits Hillsong Church

Selena Gomez is no longer affiliated with Hillsong Church, according to a recent Daily Mail report. The news comes after the megachurch fired celebrity pastor Carl Lentz in November for a “moral failure.” Lentz has since admitted to having extramarital affairs during his time at Hillsong.

Gomez has long attended Hillsong services. When she was dating Justin Bieber, the pair would go to services in Los Angeles together. Now, she’s done with Hillsong, per the Daily Mail.

The publication cited a source who spoke to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, who said, “Selena a considers herself a Christian. She says she has a close relationship with God, and she believes this is not how God wants us to operate, she’s disillusioned.”

The source continued, “At one stage she adored Carl [Lentz]…She, [Hillsong founder] Brian [Houston], his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close, she used to hang out with Brian’s daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore.”

When Gomez and Bieber were still together in 2018, they were seen attending church services together. News of their breakup was actually first suggested after they were seen attending the same Hillsong service, but sitting separately. You can read a full timeline of their relationship via People Magazine.

Lentz Was ‘Unfaithful’ in His Marriage as a Hillsong Paster

Lentz was fired from Hillsong on November 4.

In the statement announcing Lentz’s firing, Hillsong Founder Brian Houston said, “Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz. This action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl…. This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Lentz confirmed those moral failings with more specificity in an Instagram post on November 5. He wrote in part, “When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The Biebers Have Also Distanced Themselves From Hillsong

It’s not just Gomez who is keeping her distance from Hillsong these days. Bieber and wife Hailey have also created some distance between themselves and their formerly beloved church.

Following the news of Lentz’s firing, both Bieber and his wife Hailey unfollowed Lentz and his wife on Instagram. This came after a report in UK’s The Sun that Bieber was letting Lentz crash in his New York apartment in the days following his fall from grace.

According to Vanity Fair, Hailey unfollowed the Lentzes first, and Justin followed suit. Shortly after, the Lentzes unfollowed the Biebers as well. Neither of the Biebers have made a public statement on the matter.

READ NEXT: What Hailey Bieber Has to Say About ‘Jelena’ Cheating Rumors