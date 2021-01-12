VIDEO: Selena Gomez’s Kitchen Almost Catches Fire

Selena Gomez’s kitchen nearly caught fire in the latest trailer for Selena & Chef: Season Two. The trailer dropped on Monday, and revealed that the HBO show will begin again on January 21 with three new episodes.

In a voiceover, Gomez said, “Hey, it’s Selena! As you all know by now, I’m not the best cook. But I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So, I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.”

Per E! News, the lineup of chefs includes: Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson. Each of the chefs will get to pick a charity to promote during their time on the show — that is, as long as Gomez doesn’t burn the kitchen down in the meantime.

In the trailer above, you can see a teaser for the upcoming moment where Gomez nearly lights her kitchen on fire. In the segment, chef Kelis Rogers says, “What is happening?,” as Gomez deals with a massive flare of flames.

Gomez’s cooking show first launched in August, with a simple premise: famous chefs teach Selena how to make meals like a French omelette. There’s a simple, coronavirus-induced twist to this television concept: the chefs can only teach Gomez via video chat, rather than being in the room with here. This might explain how Gomez could accidentally light something on fire, without the chef to intervene beforehand.

Gomez recently spoke on a virtual Television Critics Association panel about the experience of filming a show during quarantine. Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Gomez said, “It was so strange, because there was no one in my house but there were cameras everywhere. It comes out so well, (and looks) like a normal cooking show. And that was really really, cool, but also really odd because (the crew) was outside.”

Gomez said she hoped the “lighthearted” show could add some levity to people’s lives, during an otherwise surreal time. “Of course there are more important things going on,” she said, “(but) I hope you laugh because I look like a fool.”

Gomez Has Described the Show as ‘Intimidating’ in the Past

During the panel for the Television Critics Association, via Seventeen Magazine, Gomez explained how it felt to take on a show that focuses on a skill she has admitted to knowing nothing about. “[It was] a lot more intimidating [than just cooking with friends],” she said. “But it was super fun. Everybody was so great. I enjoy connecting with people this way. I think that’s one of my favorite parts of my job. Being able to get some of the greatest chef’s on board with this, it just came together.”

Gomez explained that she had only recently moved into her new home, which she shares with friends. She had never used the kitchen before starting the show, she said.

“I think fans would want to try some of [the recipes],” she said. “It’s exciting to do something different. It doesn’t matter if I’m watching a cooking show or not, I want to figure out how to do it. It’s hard, but I think you can do it.”