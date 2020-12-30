What Hailey Baldwin Does With Her Own Blood

Hailey Baldwin has a pretty surprising skincare trick – and it includes her using her own blood in the process. In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, the model, former ballerina, and wife of Justin Bieber opened up about how she uses her blood for a very specific type of facial, called a plasma-rich protein facial.

To Glamour, Baldwin, who also goes by her husband’s last name now, said, “I go into the dermatologist’s office, they take my blood, they spin it—so it’s the plasma from my blood—and they put it on my face and roll it in with a dermaroller.”

Baldwin then explained why she believes in such a bodily facial. She said, “I believe in your own healing mechanisms from your body. I really do think that works for keeping your skin healthy and young. So I do that every couple of months, and I’m sure people probably hear that and are like, ‘that is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,’ but I think it works! It’s a weird trend that I am definitely a part of.”

Baldwin Has a Skin Condition Called ‘Perioral Dermatitis’

In a recent Instagram story, Baldwin revealed that she has a skin condition called “perioral dermatitis.” Sharing a makeup-free selfie of her face, Baldwin wrote, “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot.”

She explained,

“I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now. It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

In subsequent Instagram Story slides, Baldwin said she now opts for hypoallergenic products, and organic laundry detergent. She recommended against “self diagnosing,” and suggested people talk to a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis.

Here’s the Mayo Clinic’s definition of perioral dermatitis: “With perioral dermatitis, small red, pus-filled bumps appear around the mouth. It can also affect the skin around the nose, cheeks and eyes. The exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, but misuse or overuse of corticosteroid inhalers, nasal sprays and creams may play a role.”

Baldwin Elaborated on Her Favorite Skincare Routines & Rituals to Glamour

During her Glamour interview, Baldwin explained how her skincare routines are largely inspired by her female relatives in Brazil. She said, “My mom and my grandma are both from Brazil, and they taught me so much about moisturizing. As a kid if I got out of the bath or shower, they would slather me head to toe in lotion, like: ‘You have to be moisturized! You don’t want your skin to be dry.’”

As for Baldwin’s favorite skincare rituals, she said, “I really like doing masks. I love sheet masks. I love any kind of mask. I really like CBD bath products, like bath bombs that are natural and clean but still effective. I love doing Epsom salt baths, and CBD, stuff like that I use a lot.”