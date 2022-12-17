Justin Edison Missing Report: Concern Rises for Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard

Justin Edison, who has worked as a bodyguard for Megan Thee Stallion, may be missing in the midst of a major court trial.

TMZ first reported that Edison, described as a “key figure in the Tory Lanez trial,” was missing on December 17, 2022. The entertainment site then followed up that report by revealing that the Los Angeles Police Department has not opened up a missing person case for Edison.

Edison’s Instagram page describes him as “Close Protection Specialist. Licensed/Armed EP. MDS Level 1 instructor.”

The Shade Room described him as the former bodyguard for Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Said That Edison ‘Went Missing’

TMZ quoted Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, as saying tht Edison had disappeared: “We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

Although LAPD does not have a formal missing person’s report open, TMZ reported that it’s possible “his alleged disappearance simply hasn’t yet risen to the level of cops needing to classify him as such.”

Prosecutor Alexander Bott showed visual of a series of text messages that Kelsey Harris sent Megan's bodyguard at 4:27 a.m., roughly five minutes after the shooting: "Help"

"Tory shot Meg"

911" — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

ABC 7 reported that police were looking for Edison, although this report was based on the attorney’s quote.

Heavy has contacted the LAPD’s media relations office for additional details.

Edison’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of him working out and traveling overseas.



He’s posted about Megan Thee Stallion on his page.

Edison’s last post on Instagram came on December 2, 2022, and it reads, “closing out the year protecting clients over the next few weeks of the World Cup. Another country stamp, God is Good #blessed.”

Lanez Is Accused of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Feet

Who is Tory Lanez? He is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion “in the feet” after leaving a party at the home of Kylie Jenner in 2020, according to ABC7.

The television station reported that Lanez pleaded not guilty to multiple firearms charges.

The trial is underway with testimony already concluded from the rapper’s assistant. Lanez’s real name is Daystar Peterson, ABC7 reported, and he faces deportation to Canada as well as more than two decades in prison, if convicted, so there is a lot at stake for him.

According to the Shade Room, “Another source confirmed that Justin’s attorney hasn’t heard from him since Thursday. We are also told that Justin may have information about the night of the shooting, even though he wasn’t there.”

Edison released a statement on Instagram after the shooting, according to Shade Room:

If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during [the] events, but you know why. If you don’t know me or her well enough, she good. I’m here now, and she’ll never step foot outside without me plus some n***** who don’t aim at feet present.

