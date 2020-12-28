Who Is Justin Hartley’s Friend Mat Hardege?

This Is Us star Justin Hartley will appear on the newest episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU on Monday, December 28 at 9p.m. ET/8p.m. CT on HGTV. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott host the spinoff show, where they help a celebrity completely renovate an area of a home for a meaningful friend of theirs.

The Scott brothers will help Hartley as they transform his friend Mat Hardege’s backyard into, “a stunning outdoor oasis for his entire family,” per HGTV. Hartley will surprise Hardege – a former property manager – with a backyard makeover. Hartley and Hardege have been best friends for over ten years, according to People.

“Mat is one of those human beings that will celebrate the good times with you and celebrate when you’re happy and celebrate when great things happen to you,” Hartley tells the Scott brothers in a promo clip. He adds that the two first became friends when they bonded over their shared love for all things breweries.

Hartley explains, “But the true measure of the man is, when things aren’t going your way, he’s the guy that’s going to make sure that you’re not alone or that you remember who you are. When you have people like that in your life, it makes it easier to stay on track.”

Hartley & the Scotts Have a Few Fumbles

No HGTV home renovation can go completely perfect. Hartley and the Scott twins begin turning Hardege’s backyard into a new world. Hartley chose his friend’s backyard, because he knew he and his wife Maribel Hardege have been wanting to do so for awhile, he say in a promo clip.

Mat and Maribel Hardege have two daughters, according to People. The young family had been previously renting a small apartment for awhile, and they eventually bought a home that needed a major facelift. The Hardege family spent most of their money renovating the inside of their dream home, so when it came to the outside, they didn’t have the budget.

“I have a deep love for him and his two daughters and his wife,” Hartley tells the Scott brothers on the episode. He adds the opportunity to do this for him is “pretty special.”

‘Celebrity IOU’ Has Had Star-Studded Participants

Justin Hartley is the latest celebrity to tackle a home improvement challenge for a friend. The first season of Celebrity IOU started strong, with Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, and more starring in the show.

The second season premiered on Monday, December 14 with none other than Jonathan Scott’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. Deschanel and the Scott brothers surprised her best friend Sarah with a living space renovation. The two call each other, “infinity best friends,” according to HGTV.

Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made their relationship public in September 2019 and have been dating ever since. The New Girl star and Scott made their public debut at the Critics’ Choice Awards in November 2019. The couple met while filming Carpool Karaoke when the Scott brothers sang against the Deschanel sisters. Deschanel and Scott’s relationship has only been getting stronger since spending quality time together during quarantine.

