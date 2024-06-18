Justin Timberlake ‘Blew a Stop Sign’ After Partying at Hotel Before Arrest: Report

New details are coming out in the accusations against singer Justin Timberlake, who was arrested on June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Although authorities have only released bare-bones information about Timberlake’s arrest, TMZ is reporting, through law enforcement sources, that police in Sag Harbor, New York, pulled him over after a night of partying at the American Hotel. According to TMZ, Timberlake was spotted swerving and “blew a stop sign” after leaving the hotel, leading to his arrest.

TMZ also reported that Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer and has a court date on July 26. He also has a criminal defense lawyer named Ed Burke, Jr., according to TMZ. TMZ also reported that Timberlake was placed in handcuffs and arrested in a scene captured on police body cam video, although it has not yet been released.

Several of his unnamed friends showed up “at the scene and tried to convince cops to cut him a break, but they refused,” according to TMZ, which reported that he was arrested at that point.

The historic hotel bills itself on its website as, “The American Hotel, an East-End fixture, dates from 1846, the height of the whaling era.” It’s not clear who Timberlake, 43, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was partying with at the hotel.

Police Are Accusing Justin Timberlake of Failing a ‘One-Legged Stand’ Sobriety Test, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Sag Harbor police made Timberlake conduct a sobriety test, and the failed it, after they observed that his eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol.

He was asked to do a “one-legged stand and a walk and turn” and failed, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. According to TMZ, Timberlake was arrested after being “at the American Hotel partying.”

Police also observed him swerving, according to TMZ. It’s not clear where Timberlake was briefly in custody. The Suffolk County Jail’s spokeswoman told Heavy that he was never in that facility. Sag Harbor is a small village that is located in Suffolk County, New York, on Long Island. Heavy has reached out to Sag Harbor police for additional details.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Confirms That Justin Timberlake Was Accused of ‘Driving While Intoxicated’

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, in a statement emailed to Heavy on June 18, confirmed the OWI arrest.

“On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for Driving While Intoxicated,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s statement. “He will be arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court this morning. At this time, we have no further comment.”

Although some sites, like NBC News, reported that he was still in custody, TMZ reported that Timberlake was released “without bail” after his arraignment, where he was accused of OWI, as well as “running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane.”

According to ABC News, Timberlake, 43, has four concerts coming up in the next week, both in Chicago and New York, as he is on tour.