Justin Timberlake Released From Custody After Arrest in Sag Harbor, New York

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, and accused of drunk driving, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for Driving While Intoxicated,” according to a Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office statement, emailed to Heavy. “He will be arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court this morning. At this time, we have no further comment.”

As of Tuesday morning, he was still in custody, according to NBC News and People Magazine, which cited police. However, a 7:15 a.m. Pacific time update from TMZ reported that Timberlake “was just arraigned and released without bail. He has been charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane.”

The national site VINELink did not list him and the Suffolk County Jail’s spokeswoman told Heavy that he was never in that jail.

The DA’s statement came after multiple news reports about the OWI arrest that cited police. According to The New York Times, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor “for charges related to driving while under the influence.” NBC News reported that Timberlake was “accused of driving while intoxicated” and will face an OWI charge.

His arraignment was on the morning of June 18, police told The Times, although they refused to provide additional details of the arrest.

Justin Timberlake Was at the American Hotel Partying Before His Arrest, Reports Say

Sources told TMZ that Timberlake’s arrest came after police observed him “glassy-eyed and they say they smelled alcohol on his breath. They say he failed the field sobriety test when asked to do a one-legged stand and a walk and turn.”

According to TMZ, Timberlake was “at the American Hotel partying and almost immediately after he left and began driving,” and then “blew a stop sign” and swerved. He was then followed and pulled over by police, according to TMZ.

He and his reps have not yet commented on the arrest.

Justin Timberlake, Whose Arrest Quickly Went Viral on Social Media, Has 4 Upcoming Concert Dates

Although accusations of drunk driving are not humorous, social media immediately lit up with memes and GIFs making fun of Timberlake after his arrest.

Timberlake’s mugshot has not yet been released, although Heavy has requested it. Sag Harbor is a village in Suffolk County, new York, on eastern Long Island.

According to ABC News, Timberlake, 43, has a busy schedule coming up, including two weekend concerts in Chicago and two shows the following week in New York City, all part of his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

Timberlake hasn’t posted on his Instagram page since March. His most recent post promoted his tour. His most recent X post came in early June when he shared a post by Pharrell Williams.