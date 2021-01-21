Is Justin Timberlake a Democrat or a Republican?

Justin Timberlake is one of the singers slated to perform at President Joe Biden’s Celebrating America</em> inauguration special on January 20, 2021, and many viewers are curious to know whether the former N*SYNC star is a democrat or a republican.

The 39-year-old “Sexy Back” singer, who was born and raised in Tennessee, a state which has historically always leaned red, is a proud democrat. In July 2020, he stated that the Confederate-era statutes “must be taken down” in his home state.

Timberlake, along with his wife, Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two children, are both true blue supporters. In 2016, the famous couple hosted a fundraiser for then-candidate Hillary Clinton at their home in Los Angeles, California. The $33,400 per-person price tag included guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire Jennifer Aniston, Scooter Braun, and Shonda Rhimes.

Biel Received Backlash Online After Supporting California’s Controversial Anti-Vaccine Legislation

In 2019, Biel caught heat after showing support to California State Assembly member Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he lobbied against SB276, legislation which would tighten the process for receiving medical vaccinations. While Kennedy is a major figure in the anti-vaccine movement, it’s a stance for which his own family vehemently and publicly opposes.

In response to the political backlash, Biel posted a lengthy message on Instagram explaining her reasoning as to why she supports SB276. She wrote:

My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill.

Timberlake Will Sing ‘Better Days’ During the Inauguration Special

A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/aes5gXdEww — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 13, 2021



On Wednesday evening, Timberlake will be singing the song "Better Days" featuring Ant Clemons.

@AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration.”

“We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country,” Timberlake continued. “But I hope now, despite the past four years, we’re on our way 🙏🏻.”

In May, Timberlake granted permission to Biden’s team to use his 2002 song, “Cry Me a River” in the Democratic nominee’s campaign video.

Timberlake Got Political With His ‘Supplies’ Music Video in 2018

“Better Days” is not Timberlake’s first politically-charged song. In 2018, the singer released a music video for the song, “Supplies,” in which the Grammy Award winner dives headfirst into political activism.

The music video for “Supplies,” which is from Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album, features Pharell Williams and Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez. Directed by Dave Meyers, the video shows what looks like a science-fiction post-apocalyptic world with real-life footage of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and a woman sporting a t-shirt that reads “P**** GRABS BACK.”

In the video, which was met with mixed reviews, Timberlake steps in to rescue a woman from a potential attacker while singing: “I’ll be the wood when you need heat / I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity / Some s***’s ’bout to go down, I’ll be the one with the level head,” he raps “The world could end now / Baby, we’ll be living in The Walking Dead.”

Other politically charged messages included in the music video includes scenes from the #MeToo movement, signs that read “The future is female,” “End racism now,” and “We are people, not terrorists.”

