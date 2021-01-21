Everything We Know About Justin Timberlake’s Newborn Baby

Music superstar Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child in 2020, and they’ve been relatively private about their life with the newborn.

According to People, the couple’s second-born son’s name is Phineas. Their older son, Silas, is 5 years old.

“They are spending time together as a family in both Montana and Los Angeles,” a source told the outlet. “They seem happy.”

The source added that the couple is currently working on adjusting to life with their two children.

Timberlake Opened Up About Phineas’s Birth

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

Timberlake recently appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about his sons. When asked how things were going with Phineas, Timberlake was excited to talk about him.

“He’s awesome and so cute,” Timberlake told DeGeneres. “Nobody’s sleeping, but we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Timberlake told DeGeneres that she was one of the only people outside of their group of immediate family members who knew that they were expecting their second child.

“I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, you want to know a secret?'” DeGeneres added. “Then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, ‘I’m having another baby!'”

Timberlake Joked That he and Biel Don’t See Each Other Anymore

Timberlake continued to talk about parenthood with DeGeneres, and she asked him what it was like to parent two children instead of just one.

“We don’t see each other anymore,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited.”

The superstar also shared that Silas was adjusting well to being a big brother and was “very much liking it.” He said, however that, “Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens.”

The interview also went into Silas’ current love of video games, specifically his Nintendo Switch, Legos, tennis and golf.

“He likes golf, but I’m not pressing it,” Timberlake said. “I want him to like it if he likes it. He’s fast and active so he’s very good at tennis.”

The Daily Mail first reported that Biel and Timberlake welcomed Phineas in July 2020.

Timberlake’s former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass confirmed to ET Online that the couple had their second child two months after it was first reported.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” he shared, adding that the band members all knew before everyone else and they were then using their group chat to talk about babies. Bass denied to spill the beans on the name of the baby at that point, saying, “Justin would kill me!”

Biel and Timberlake got married in 2012. Biel had long said she wanted more than just one child, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2018 about her hopes for the future.

“Kids are amazing,” she said at the time. “They are really hard, but they are really amazing. I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don’t know if that is in the cards for us, we will see.”

