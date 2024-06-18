Justin Timberlake Mugshot Photo Released Following Arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, on suspicion of DWI, according to a statement emailed to Heavy by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Timberlake “was just arraigned and released without bail. He has been charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane,” according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that swerving and running a stop sign led police to pull the “Selfish” singer over.

Hours later, Timberlake’s mugshot photo was released.

Meanwhile, according to the arrest report, obtained by People magazine, the 43-year-old had been at the American Hotel and told police that he had one drink before getting behind the wheel.

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” he told authorities.

Heavy previously reached out to the Sag Harbor Police Department for additional information.

Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel and is a father of two boys. He was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18. He was released on his own recognizance following the arraignment and is due back in court on July 26, per People. The outlet noted that Biel was not with Timberlake at the time of his arrest.

Timberlake had not spoken out about the arrest at the time of this writing. Heavy reached out to a rep for Timberlake for comment.

Fans Reacted to Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest on Reddit

Per TMZ, Timberlake was arrested after police noted Timberlake’s “bloodshot/glassy eyes, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, unable to divide attention, slowed speech, unsteady afoot.”

Timberlake looked straight into the camera and kept a neutral expression in his mugshot photo. His facial hair looked mildly unkempt and he had some gray hairs on his chin.

Shortly after news of Timberlake’s DWI arrest broke, thousands of fans took to Reddit to respond.

“When you’re that wealthy you can hire from a driving service and just have a personal driver wait for your beck and call. Or just call an Uber. Really dumb thing to get arrested over,” one person commented on a thread about the incident.

“I can’t believe they actually arrest rich/famous people in the Hamptons,” someone else said.

“I will never understand why rich people want to drive themselves around. If I ever hit the lottery, I’ll have a car service on speed dial,” a third comment read.

“Anyone who drives intoxicated is an idiot. He could have killed someone,” a fourth Redditor added.

Justin Timberlake Has Struggled With Alcohol in the Past, Sources Say

According to sources that spoke with Page Six, Timberlake has struggled with alcohol in the past.

“It’s not a secret. Everyone knows,” a source told the outlet. “He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years,” the source added.

A second source told the outlet that Timberlake hadn’t been drinking lately due to his “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour.

Timberlake previously admitted to getting “plastered” from time to time.

“I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around,” he told Observer Music Monthly in 2006, per Today.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reacts to Bombshell RHONJ Rumors