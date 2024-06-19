Justin Timberlake Admitted to Getting ‘Plastered’ in Old Interview

Back in 2006, Justin Timberlake admitted to getting drunk — and doing drugs.

“I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around,” he told Observer Music Monthly in 2006, per Today.

“What I really think is that I’ve never done anything that bad. I don’t show up drunk to functions and the drugs I do have been in my own private time,” he continued, adding, “if Courtney Love shows up to a function it’s like: ‘Oh that’s Courtney Love,’ but if I show up drunk it’s like: ‘Oh my God.'”

On June 18, the Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed that the “Selfish” singer was arrested on suspicion of DWI. In a statement emailed to Heavy, the department confirmed that Timberlake was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. Per People magazine, he was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on July 26.

Justin Timberlake ‘Drank Way Too Much’ When He Got Cozy With a Co-Star

In 2019, Timberlake was seen getting cozy with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two appeared quite handsy per paparazzi shots that were shared by TMZ and other outlets at the time.

Addressing the situation, Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife. In that apology, he said that he had been drinking and that alcohol impaired his judgment.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to People magazine.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he continued.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he added.

Source Says Justin Timberlake Has ‘Struggled’ With Alcohol

Following Timberlake’s New York arrest, a source told Page Six that the “Sexy Back” singer has struggled with alcohol for years.

“It’s not a secret. Everyone knows,” and insider told the outlet. “He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years,” the source continued.

“It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place,” the source added.

Timberlake had not spoken out about his DWI arrest at the time of this writing. Heavy has reached out to a rep for comment on the matter. Heavy has also reached out to the Sag Harbor Police Department for additional information.

