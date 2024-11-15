Jake Paul’s Olympic Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam Posts Glamour Photos on Instagram

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul has a girlfriend named Jutta Leerdam, according to In Touch Weekly.

Like Paul, Leerdam is a social media influencer and an athlete, specifically an Olympic speedskater. She frequently posts glamour shots, as well as pictures and videos showing her speedskating as well as workout pictures, on her Instagram page.

According to Olympics.com, Leerdam is a Dutch speedskater with an Olympic silver medal. “The skating world champion with over 4.5m followers on Instagram is a trendsetter. She’s tipped to regain control of the 1000m event this season as she eyes a return to Olympic ice at Milano Cortina 2026,” the site reports.

Paul, 27, is squaring off against boxing legend Mike Tyson on November 15 in a live Netflix special. That has people wondering whether Paul is married or has a wife. He doesn’t, but he is taken, as he and Leerdam have made it clear on Instagram that they are together.

Here’s what you need to know about Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam:

1. Jake Paul Declared, ‘I’m Dutch Now’

Paul confirmed he was dating Leerdam in a shout-out to her Dutch heritage on his Instagram page.

Paul announced his relationship with Leerdam on Instagram in 2023, writing, “I’m Dutch now.”

According to Olympics.com, Leerdam has been spending a lot of time in the United States and is expected to attend Paul’s boxing match against Tyson.

2. Jutta Leerdam Posts About Jake Paul on Her Instagram Page as Well

Leerdam posts photos with Paul on her Instagram page, including one showing them on an ATV in November 2024.

“A very wholesome weekend in the middle of October 💚👶🏼🐕🏕️” she wrote with that photo.

She also posted a photo showing her kissing Jake Paul in Paris, France, to her Instagram page. Leerdam also posted a video showing the pair in Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower.

Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of her skating as well.

For his part, Paul, who built his fortune on social media and expanded it via professional boxing, is now worth $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Jake Paul Reached Out to Jutta Leerdam on Social Media

In Touch Weekly reported that Paul met Leerdam when he reached out to her on social media. He “slid into her DMs,” according to the magazine. That was in 2022.

Leerdam explained how they keep in touch in a YouTube video.

Play

“In the morning when I wake up, I wake up extra, like, sometimes early from excitement because, like, he sends me, like, little vlogs. And every day he sends me, like, videos of you guys just, like, living your life here and it feels like I’m really a part of your life,” she said in the video in 2023.

4. Jutta Leerdam Won a Silver Medal at the Olympics

Leerdam is a silver medalist, according to Olympics.com, which describes her as liking “to take control both on and off the ice.”

The speedskater won the silver medal in Beijing in 2022, the site says.

Leerdam grew up in the Netherlands, where she played field hockey in her hometown, Olympics.com reported. She is a “six-time world champion,” the site reported, adding, “Winning silver at the Beijing 2022 Games confirmed her status as one of the best skaters over the 1000m, but her time fell short of the standards she had set for herself.”

5. Jutta Leerdam Is Still Training as a Speedskater

Leerdam’s career as a speedskater is not over, according to Olympics.com.

“I received so many sweet messages, so here’s the update! I started working with my coach Kosta Poltavets again. Back to where I come from. The trainings are hard and challenging but that’s what my body needs. Half of the time I train with an international team named Novus. A great diverse team with a lot of staff members that I trust and believe in from the time I had my own skating team,” she told the site.

Olympics.com reported that she has dealt with the ramifications of an injury to her ankle.