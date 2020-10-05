Kaitlyn Bristowe & Boyfriend Jason Tartick are Not Engaged, But They May Be Soon

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe dedicated her performance on Dancing With the Stars to her boyfriend Jason Tartick. The two have been together for nearly two years, and they’ve said that they believe an engagement and starting a family are in the near future.

Bristowe announced on Instagram that she’d be dedicated her dance to her long-time boyfriend, saying she was finally able to get back into her “ballroom shoes” and saying that she was happy the dance was finally clicking in her head.

“I want this dance to be perfect because I’m dedicating it to Jason,” she wrote in the post. “(Viennese walts to our song, beautiful crazy, by Luke Combs). He has been so supportive of my dreams and I’m excited to dedicate to him.”

Their relationship started when Bristowe and Tartick met up after telling Bachelor Nation they would go on at least one date. Soon after, they followed up their first date with a second, and the rest is history, according to E Online.

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette. Their relationship didn’t work out, though, and they went their separate ways just a couple of years later.

The Two May See Engagement In Their Near Future

Bristowe recently told E! Online that the couple had discussed engagement rings, but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted their plans a little bit.

“Jason’s resourceful and I know he’ll figure out a way to do something, but I just know he wants to like sit down with my parents in person and spend the time with them before he even asked me, so who knows,” the reality TV star told the outlet regarding their future engagement.

In 2019, Tartick opened up about their future and when marriage might happen for the couple.

“The next direction is getting engaged, getting married and having kids,” he told E! News at the time.

Bristowe Said She Wants To Be Her “Healthiest Self” Before Motherhood

Bristowe has dreamed of going on Dancing With the Stars for years, but she’s using it for more than just fulfilling her wishes. She said that this is the perfect opportunity to get her body into shape before she becomes a mother, E! Online reported.

“I’m telling you, I’m going into Dancing With the Stars being like ‘Okay this is my last hurrah,’ because I’m ready to have babies,” she told the outlet, adding that she always wanted to get to her healthiest point before becoming pregnant in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars to watch Bristowe’s dance dedicated to Tartick. The show airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

