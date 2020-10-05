Are Kalani & Asuelu Still Together Today? 90 Day Fiancé Update

Kalani and Asuelu, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been facing some significant obstacles in their marriage throughout the entire fifth season of Happily Ever After. Their marital issues play out even further during Part 2 of the Season 5 “Couples Tell All” special, which airs Sunday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kalani and Asuelu once again confront Asuelu’s mother Lesina and his sister Tammy during Sunday’s episode of the show. The reality stars discuss a plethora of issues, from his mother’s persistent financial demands, to Tammy’s attempt to fight Kalani at the pier and her views on Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage. Everything is laid out on the table, and it’s obvious that there is still a lot of animosity regarding Asuelu’s family, as well as some unsolved issues between Kalani and Asuelu themselves.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Are Kalani and Asuelu still together, or did Kalani take the kids and leave Asuelu? Despite their attempt at marriage counseling, Kalani has been questioning her future with Asuelu all season long, and the Season 5 finale left the fate of their relationship open for debate after Kalani kicked her husband out of the house. So are they still married today? Here’s what we know:

Kalani & Asuelu Relationship Deteriorated Further During Quarantine

During the Season 5 finale of Happily Ever After, Kalani revealed that she bought Asuelu a one-way ticket to visit his family, kicked him out of the house and didn’t know if she wanted him to return. The reality star explained that her husband ignored social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic and repeatedly exposed their family to the coronavirus when he refused to stop going out and meeting with friends.

“So, me and Asuelu have been quarantined, and we’ve been fighting a lot lately,” Kalani said during a self-recorded confessional. “It’s almost like he’s trying to purposefully expose himself to get coronavirus. He keeps going out with his friends and then he’ll lie about where he is, and I’m done with it. I need to protect my kids, I can’t keep letting him do whatever the hell he wants, and I’m not going to keep letting him back into the house with the babies.”

According to Kalani, the virus reignited a plethora of former marital problems and sparked new issues between the two, leaving the fate of their future uncertain. “We were already having a bunch of problems before quarantine, and I just feel like that made everything a whole lot worse,” Kalani added. “So we got into a big fight last night and I told him that I think it would be best if he would just go to his moms. I booked a one way ticket for him … I don’t know when he’s coming back because this is not working. It’s not working anymore.”

The reality couple had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” this season, and although they started attending couples therapy, Kalani still questioned her future with Asuelu. She began seriously contemplating divorce shortly before the season ended, and after Asuelu’s sister threatened to fight her in Washington, Kalani told the producers that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be married any longer.

Despite Their Ongoing Marital Issues, The Reality Stars Appear to Still Be Together Today

Although Kalani and Asuelu have been relatively quiet about their relationship status while Happily Ever After was airing, we believe the reality stars are still together today and raising their two sons in Utah. Although they’ve refrained from posting much on social media lately, the reality stars have dropped a few hints over the last few weeks that they are still together.

According to Reality TV World, Asuelu called Kalani his “wife” when telling fans how to book a Cameo video in late August, and both stars still post photos of their family adventures on their respective Instagram pages. Although this is far from proof that Kalani and Asuelu are still married, it gives us hope that the reality stars found a way to work through their marital issues in the end.

Fans will likely get an official update on their relationship following the final two episodes of the “Couples Tell All” special, which airs Sunday, October 4 and Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds! In the meantime, you can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

