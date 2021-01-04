Kaley Cuoco Dishes on Interaction With Bravo Star

Although actress Kaley Cuoco says she is a Bravo fan, she admitted she didn’t know who Luke Gulbranson from Summer House was when they filmed The Flight Attendant together.

On December 15, Cuoco dished to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live what it was like to work with the Bravo star on the set of the new dark comedic thriller, released on HBO Max in November. The Big Bang Theory actress takes on the role of Cassie Bowdan, an alcoholic flight attendant tangled in a murder mystery, while Gulbranson appears in a cameo as her one night stand.

“This is so funny, so you know, I love my Bravo shows, but I actually had not seen Summer House,” Cuoco said to Cohen. “It’s not one that I watch, I know it’s a crime. After it aired, I just knew Luke was Luke.”

“And we had so much fun,” she added. “That dancing scene, we dance for hours! Really dreamy, pretty sweaty, really fun.”

Gulbranson and Cuoco’s steamy scenes occur during the first episode, which is streaming for free on HBOmax.com. The series is based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, according to the website.

Cuoco Joked That Her Friends Only Cared About Gulbranson’s Role in the Film

Hope everyone had a great a Thanksgiving! Thanks for the support and kind words about my role in the @FlightAttendant it was a treat working with Kaley and the Flight Attendant team. Stay safe an healthy. Enjoy the show! #hbomax #flightattendant #tv — Luke_Gulbranson (@gulbranson_luke) December 2, 2020

During the Watch What Happens Live interview, Cuoco joked that her friends only cared about Gulbranson’s role in the film.

“I got so many texts being like ‘You didn’t tell us Luke from Summer House was on The Flight Attendant!’ I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’” she expressed to Cohen. “None of my friends cared about anybody else, but Luke!”

Gulbranson took to Twitter on December 2 to thank his fans for their support of the show, writing:

The Flight Attendant Has Been Renewed for Another Season

Heading to the airport to solve another crime. #TheFlightAttendant Season 2 has been cleared for lift off. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/cm6YJwDjBk — The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (@FlightAttendant) December 18, 2020

Deadline reported on December 18 that The Flight Attendant has been renewed for a second season, citing HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” Bloys said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

Kuoco, who is also an executive producer of the show, told Cohen she was delighted by the feedback the show has received so far.

“I expected a lot more judgment to be honest with you,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live. “I’ve been in this business for three decades, and I expect negativity. And I expect judgment. I’ve been so flattered by the warmth the show received. I’ve been very surprised and I’m really touched by it.”

It is unclear if Gulbranson will appear in the second season.

