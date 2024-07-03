What Talk Show Host Montel Williams Said About Dating Kamala Harris

Former talk show host Montel Williams once dated Vice President Kamala Harris, and he spoke out about it in a post on the former Twitter in 2019. “So what?” he said of Harris’s dating history.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” Williams wrote on the platform now known as X. “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Williams was responding to a tweet that has now been deleted; his post came in the midst of the 2020 election campaign, which Harris and President Joe Biden won. TMZ reported that Williams was divorced from his first wife when he dated Harris and that she was not yet married. “The Montel Williams Show” ran from 1991 through 2008, according to IMDb.

Harris is now the topic of social media buzz that she could be a replacement for Biden after controversy surrounding his debate performance, according to Reuters.

Harris also dated former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, according to a letter he wrote the San Francisco Chronicle. Harris is currently married to Douglas Emhoff.

Montel Williams Once Criticized Tucker Carlson for Bringing up the Dating History

Just a reminder… before she was (in)famous, Kamala dated a bunch of prominent folks, including… Montel Williams. Here he is with Kamala on one arm and his daughter on the other at a red carpet event in 2001. pic.twitter.com/kuLXkRhzFc — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 3, 2024

Williams spoke out about Harris again in 2021, when he criticized then Fox News host Tucker Carlson for mentioning Harris’s relationship with him, according to Mediate.

According to Mediate, Carlson had said that Harris “is the ex-girlfriend of Montel Williams and will be described that way forever after on this show.”

In an interview with Mediate, Williams called the comments “weird,” saying he had “no idea” why Carlson cared that he dated Harris. “He’s been oddly obsessed with me,” Williams told Mediate, saying that goes back “years.”

“I grew up in the wrong part of Baltimore and succeeded nonetheless,” Williams told Mediate. “Would Tucker be where he is if his dad hadn’t married a fish sticks heiress?”

Williams also tweeted about the Carlson segment, writing, “Last time he was with me in a room, he sat nervously looking around the room in silence.”

So, apparently @TuckerCarlson said something about me last night… Re-upping the below… Last time he was with me in a room, he sat nervously looking around the room in silence… Disappointed in you @justinbwells. Hope one day you see in yourself what I have always seen in you. https://t.co/ZgFAqjN1QT — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) November 16, 2021

According to Inside Edition, Williams and Harris were photographed together on the red carpet with Williams’ daughter in 2001 when they attended the Eighth Annual Race to Erase MS in Los Angeles, so the relationship goes back that far.

Kamala Harris Is Now Married to an Entertainment Lawyer Named Doug Emhoff Whom She Met on a Blind Date

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Harris met her husband Doug Emhoff on a blind date when she was the attorney general of California. In 2013, “PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin set up the divorced dad of two on a blind date with her friend Harris,” THR reported, adding that they married in 2014.

Emhoff has worked as an entertainment attorney for the firm DL Piper. His firm bio read:

Douglas Emhoff is a highly experienced litigator and strategic advisor. Doug is known for tackling and resolving the toughest problems – whether by aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes. For over 25 years, Doug has proven himself in courtrooms and boardrooms across California and around the country. He represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today’s highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes. Doug’s influence and achievements as an insider across many spectrums has made him one of California’s go-to lawyers for several decades.

According to the White House, the “Second Gentleman” was born in Brooklyn, New York, and “raised in Matawan, New Jersey, by his parents, Mike and Barbara, with his siblings, Jamie and Andy. His family moved to the Los Angeles area during his teen years. Mr. Emhoff earned a B.A. from California State University, Northridge and a J.D. from University of Southern California Gould School of Law. He and the Vice President have been married for eight years and are the proud parents of Cole and Ella Emhoff.”

Emhoff has posted about his wife on X.

Harris’s relationship with Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, was controversial.

According to The New York Post, Harris dated Brown until he was elected mayor. He previously wrote a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle about their relationship, headlined, “Willie Brown: Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” In it, he said he supported her career but “had also helped scores of other politicians over the years,” adding, “The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.”

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” Brown wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians.”

