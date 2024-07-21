Kamala Harris Husband Doug Emhoff Was Lawyer on Famous Taco Bell Chihuahua Case

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, worked as an entertainment lawyer, according to an archived web page for his former law firm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “entertainment litigator Doug Emhoff made headlines for his connection to another famous face: the Taco Bell Chihuahua.”

THR reported that Emhoff represented TBWA, which “developed” the “Yo Quiero Taco Bell” advertising campaign featuring the dog. A Michigan company named Wrench sued, arguing it had “created the ‘Psycho Chihuahua’ character for Taco Bell,” THR reported. In 2009, “after multiple trips to the 9th Circuit, Emhoff kept TBWA off the hook,” THR reported.

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he is not running for reelection and is endorsing Harris to be the Democrat Party’s nominee, according to statements he posted on X.

Kamala Harris also dated another man with entertainment ties: Montel Williams, the talk show host, confirmed they once dated in a statement on X.

Douglas Emhoff Was Described by His Firm’s Website as ‘a Highly Experienced Litigator’

An archived web page previously showed that Emhoff’s biography on the DL Piper website read:

Douglas Emhoff is a highly experienced litigator and strategic advisor. Doug is known for tackling and resolving the toughest problems – whether by aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes. For over 25 years, Doug has proven himself in courtrooms and boardrooms across California and around the country. He represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today’s highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes. Doug’s influence and achievements as an insider across many spectrums has made him one of California’s go-to lawyers for several decades.

The web page later contained a similar passage in the past tense, informing readers, “He is currently transitioning his practice as he prepares to take on new responsibilities in support of the Biden-Harris administration.”

The DL Piper website says, “Doug has maintained a strong presence in both Southern and Northern California and is also licensed to practice in Washington, DC. Along with an active public life, he is passionately involved in numerous community, civic and charitable activities that include legal aid, human rights, social justice and the well-being of children.”

Emhoff’s White House biography says he now teaches law:

As a lawyer for over 30 years, Mr. Emhoff cares deeply about justice and equality in our legal system. He is an advocate for access to legal aid and removing barriers – legal, social, and financial – to ensure that every person can get the help they need to arrive at justice. In January 2020, Mr. Emhoff began teaching law courses at the Georgetown University Law Center and is enjoying the opportunity to mentor the next generation of lawyers.

Harris was the attorney general of California when she went on a blind date with Emhoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2013, “PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin set up the divorced dad of two on a blind date with her friend Harris,” THR reported, adding that the couple was married in 2014.

Montel Williams Defended Kamala Harris in a 2019 Post on the Former Twitter

Emhoff was not the only person with entertainment ties who dated Harris, although she only married him. Talk show host Montel Williams spoke out about dating Harris in a post on the former Twitter in 2019. “So what?” he said of Harris’s dating history.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” Williams wrote on the platform now known as X.

“I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?” he continued in the post, which was written before Harris was elected vice president in 2020.