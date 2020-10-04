SNL: Who Is Playing Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live?

On October 3, 2020, Saturday Night Live will be returning to NBC for the premiere of its 46th season. The host will be Chris Rock and rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be performing as the musical guest. Jim Carrey will be portraying Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and a SNL veteran will be returning to portray his running mate, Kamala Harris. Comedienne Maya Rudolph, who has starred in 282 of the show’s comedy skits according to NBC, will be returning to serve up a funny portrayal of the first African-American Vice Presidential candidate. Rudolph was a cast member of SNL from 2000 to 2007. Rudolph was the fourth Black woman to be casted on the show since its 1975 premiere, Deadline noted.

Rudolph told Entertainment Tonight that it has been a “honor” to play the California senator and she hopes she makes her proud with her continued portrayal.

“I got to meet her, and she is so fantastic,” the 48-year-old said. “She is so incredible, she is so energizing and I just feel so good to be associated with someone so positive. I just want to do her proud — just do a good job, no pressure!”

Rudolph Won An Emmy For Her Portrayal of Harris

This isn’t Rudolph’s first time playing Harris. On the November 23, 2019 episode of SNL, she played Harris in a skit that put a comedic spin on the then-upcoming 2020 Presidential Debate when Harris was running for President. She won an Emmy this year for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for that episode.

“I definitely tried to make her fun because I do feel that when I see her,” Rudolph told ET about playing Harris. “You can tell she loves life and she is real and she is honest and she has no problem speaking her mind and being forthright about it, which I think is so important right now. But she is also so joyful and you see her dancing in the room and all this stuff. She is just a great human, and I forgot what it felt like to see that and to see something so positive. It feels so good to see her out there.”

Rudolph Had Some ‘Disappointing’ Moments While at Saturday Night Live

Rudolph told New York Times Magazine that her experience at SNL was positive but there were times of “disappointment.” During her seven years on the show, Rudolph, who is Black and White, played roles of characters regardless of their race. She’s imitated stars like Beyonce, Paris Hilton and Lucy Liu. Although she said she was involved in the writing process behind the scenes sometimes, there were times she wanted roles but didn’t have the option of them being offered to her.

“There were times I was frustrated, like, ‘Why can’t I [expletive] just play that role?’,” she said. “But obviously the person next to me that’s white is going to play that white character.”

She also said White male actors would make bothersome comments while she was in her dressing room having her thick, curly hair blow-dried as she prepared to play various roles.

Rudolph said she “was on the same hallway as a lot of the dudes’ dressing rooms. And every [expletive] Friday night, we’d hear some [expletive] white guy walking down the hall going, ‘Is something burning in here? What’s burning?’ I’m like ‘I’m. Get-ting. My. Hair. Done.’”

Saturday Night Live will premiere on October 3 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. eastern time.

