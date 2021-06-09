Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Is Dating Bradley Cooper’s Ex

Kim Kardashian West‘s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, is already moving on with a new girlfriend. West recently celebrated his 44th birthday in France and was spotted strolling with supermodel Irina Shayk in the Provence region.

Shayk is actor Bradley Cooper‘s ex-girlfriend. Cooper and Shayk have a four-year-old daughter together, Lea de Seine. The pair broke up in 2019.

TMZ reports that its sources have confirmed that West and Shayk are romantically involved, but it’s unclear whether the relationship is serious. This is the first time West has been spotted out in public with another woman since his split with Kardashian.

Kardashian West filed for divorce in February 2021 and has said nothing but nice things about West in public. She wished her ex-husband a happy birthday on Instagram, writing “Love U for Life!” on a picture of her and West with their children.

Khloe Kardashian also posted an Instagram photo celebrating West’s birthday, calling him her “brother for life.”

How Did West and Shayk Meet?

Shayk has been acquainted with West since at least 2010 when she appeared in the music video for his song, “POWER.”

West also name drops Shayk in the lyrics of his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow.” The lyric goes, “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.” Doutzen Kroes is a Dutch model.

Shayk Is on Good Terms With Cooper

Similar to Kardashian and West’s co-parenting relationship, Shayk is also on good terms with her ex, Bradley Cooper. Although, Shayk doesn’t like the term “co-parenting.” She told Elle magazine, “when I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

She also told the magazine that she doesn’t like talking publicly about her split from the “A Star Is Born” actor. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” Shayk said.