WATCH: Kanye West Votes for a Candidate He ‘Truly’ Trusts, Himself

Kanye West cast his ballot as a first-time voter in the 2020 presidential election, voting for himself.

The rapper voted on Tuesday, November 3, in Park County, Wyoming, according to TMZ. He shared on Twitter several videos and pictures of his ballot, where he wrote-in himself and his running mate, Michelle Tidball, for president and vice president.

The pair is running independent, under the Birthday Party, TMZ continued.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West posted one video of his ballot, which is legal in Wyoming, to Twitter with the caption, “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ.”

The tweet has since amassed more than 2,000 retweets.

The Yeezy founder shared a similar video, claiming it was the first time he had voted “of my life.”

Although West, 43, and 57-year-old Tidball failed to get on the ballot in several states, they pushed for votes last week with “a new advert shared across two pages of Friday’s New York Times, and on the website Kanye2020.country,” MetroUK reported.

West Tweeted That He Was Voting for a Candidate He ‘Truly’ Trusts

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West took to Twitter on the morning of Election Day, claiming he was voting for a presidential candidate he “truly” trusts — himself.

The musician had a tumultuous year due to his public battle with mental health and his marriage all while campaigning, in which he failed to meet the deadlines to get on ballots in all 50 states, according to The Daily Mail.

Nonetheless, West is an official candidate in 12 states, including Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia and Vermont, the outlet continued.

He is also a write-in candidate in Alabama, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, The Daily Mail said.

West Shared an Open Letter Looking to the Future for a ‘Better America’

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU PRINTED IN THE NEW YORK TIMES THIS MORNING https://t.co/3hGgcjHzRE pic.twitter.com/7tlMR2wa0q — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2020

In his bid last week to continue to push for votes to become the next U.S. President, West shared an open letter looking to the future for a “better America.”

The letter was shared as an ad across two pages of Friday’s edition of The New York Times, according to MetroUK. It has also been published on the website Kanye2020.country.

The letter opens with the phrase, “Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you.”

The rapper claims he wants to see the future nation “H.E.A.L” and “hold everyone accountable to love.” West also promises a future, involving himself, that features a justice system that “trats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

West’s Campaign Was Marked by Controversy

Throughout his presidential campaign, West was followed by controversy.

In South Carolina this summer, he “berated hecklers, insulted civil rights icon Harriet Tubman and claimed he nearly aborted his first-born child North,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The odd event came at a time when his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, was pushing for her husband to halt his campaign, the Journal continued. She had frequently commented on his mental health battles, including with his bipolar disorder.

In 2016, West famously endorsed President Donald Trump during the current president’s campaign, according to The Daily Mail. He frequently sported a Make America Great Again hat, drawing criticism from minority communities and other musicians, the outlet continued.

