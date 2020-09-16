Caitlyn Jenner Slams Joe Rogan Over Transphobic Comments

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan’s incendiary remarks. On an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan made an unsubstantiated comment that living with the Kardashian women for so many years contributed to her decision to transition.

In the podcast episode aired on September 11, Rogan breaks down a bit he told about Jenner’s transition in his 2016 Netflix special, “Triggered.” He explains that he initially related to Jenner by acknowledging that he lives with his three daughters and his wife and struggles with his own masculinity at times. He said, “The way I described it was my manhood was a mountain of marbles – everyday they take two.” Afterwards, he goes on to claim that he thinks there could be more to Jenner’s transition story than having always felt like she was a woman.

Rogan calls the Kardashians ‘crazy b******’

After somewhat relating to Jenner, Rogan further details his bit in the Netflix special. For the joke, he explains that he turned the Kardashian women into demons who whisper to – then Bruce – in the middle of the night and convince Jenner to turn into a woman.

Rogan stood by his claims from the 2016 special by elaborating more on what he meant and why he still believes in the possibility. “My whole bit was getting to – I wanted to get to people are saying he was born a woman, he’s always been a woman – I was like maybe,” Rogan said during the podcast. “Or maybe if you live with crazy b****** long enough they f****** turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy, maybe that too – especially those ones.”

Jenner blasts Rogan for unsupported claims

Jenner reacted to Rogan’s podcast by saying the claims were untrue and hurtful. In an interview with TMZ on September 16, Jenner said about Rogan, “He’s a homophobic, transphobic a** and he calls my family – especially the girls crazy b******, and he does that all the time.”

She also commented how Rogan does not have the same fame and success as her daughters. “They have just about everything more than he has,” she said. “He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work.”

Jenner notes that transitioning is not a joke

Caitlyn Jenner publicly transitioned to a woman in April of 2015 when she was 65-years-old. While she made a notable debut at that time, Jenner had battled gender dysphoria her whole life. So when Rogan accused the Kardashians of influencing Jenner to transition into a woman, Jenner responded saying, “It’s not even close. I’ve been gender dysphoria my entire life.”

She went on to explain why she thinks Rogan should stop making gender jokes. “Being gender dysphoria, transitioning, all of that, is not a joke,” she said. “It’s very serious stuff.” Jenner continued, “I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn.”

When TMZ asked if Jenner would consider appearing on Rogan’s podcast, she said, “I think Joe Rogan needs some help, and of course I’d do the show.” But Jenner also adds that if she were to ever do the show, she thinks Rogan would be more understanding in-person. “Honestly if I think I was sitting right in front of him, he would treat me a lot differently,” she said. “It’s one thing to say something on a stage or something on your show and make a joke about it, but it’s harder to do it to your face.”

Heavy has reached out to Rogan’s reps for comment.

