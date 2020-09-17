KUWTK Fuels Rumors Khloe Kardashian Had Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian got tested for COVID-19 earlier this year. The latest teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shows the 36-year-old reality television star getting swabbed for a COVID-19 test.

Kylie Jenner also spilled that someone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle has tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she said in another trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season.

Kim Kardashian also FaceTimes Kourtney distressed about Khloe’s health and safety. “I’m super worried that Khloe is so sick,” she reveals. The trailer then cuts to Kardashian uncontrollably coughing – a well known symptom of COVID-19 – on camera in her bedroom. The newest season of KUWTK premieres on Thursday, September 17 at 8p.m.ET.

Most of the new season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic

Although one trailer shows Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick pranking momager Kris Jenner with fake paparazzi photos, the majority of the trailer features family members socially distanced or calling each other on Zoom and FaceTime. “Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” Disick says in a trailer for season 19. Kim also chimes in saying, “The White House said that the Coronavirus is serious.”

The season will include lots of footage with the stars secluded in their homes chatting over the phone. Kim even previewed her all-too-relatable virtual school footage with daughter North West sprinting in circles around a room. “This is what my homeschool looks like,” Kardashian joked.

The KarJenners also did most of their interviews from home, too. Disick reveals to the KarJenner families via one Zoom call how the press discovered his stay in a rehab treatment center in April of this year.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian left Paris just in time

Kourtney Kardashian joined Kim and daughter North West in Paris for Kanye West’s Yeezy Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week in early March. “Kanye’s doing a fashion show in Paris, and he’s bringing the Gospel to Paris,” Kim says in a trailer. But things go awry when Kourtney seems to be running late. “It starts in 20 minutes,” Kim anxiously says. “We’re going to have to leave Kourtney.”

At the Yeezy Season 8 collection fashion show, North West made her rapping debut. She proclaimed, “My name is Northie,” and then began to rap.

The show took place on March 3, 2020 and just two weeks later – on March 17, 2020 – President Emmanuel Macron enforced severe restrictions throughout the country and internationally. Since March 1, over 31,000 people in France have died from COVID-19 – one of the highest counts in Europe.

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t spoken about her COVID-19 scare

Kardashian has yet to publicly confirm or deny that she tested positive for COVID-19. The Good American founder has spent time during the pandemic with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While either has yet to speak about their relationship, many fans think they’re back together for good.

Even Kardashian’s inner circle thinks there is something going on between the two. “Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?” Disick asks during a group Zoom with Kim, Khloe, and Kris Jenner. “Oh 100 percent,” Jenner responds. “That’s what I think! She says no!” Disick cries into the group Zoom.

