WATCH: Kanye West Appears to Be Urinating on a Grammy Award

Kanye West tweeted an eight-second video that shows what appears to be him urinating on a Grammy Award. The no-sound video point-of-view shows someone with white and black shoes urinating on a Grammy Award thrown into a toilet.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West leaked his Universal contracts

Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

This tweet comes after a series of tweets from West on September 16. Prior to this tweet, West released a series of screenshots that document his ten Universal contracts. Originally, West attempted to release his ten Universal contracts in one PDF, but he later tweeted, “I have to tweet page by page The PDF is not loading on twitter.”

Before individually tweeting screenshots of his contracts, West explained the two-hour time gap between his announcement and the actual screenshots. “You guys it took me so long to screen grab all my contracts Here they are,” he wrote.

For the next 20 minutes, West shared his various contracts one by one. In total, he leaked over 100 pages of contracts.

West slammed Forbes editor Randall Lane

Shortly after posting the video, West released the contact information for Randall Forbes, the editor of Forbes, after calling him a “white supremacist.”

The tweet – which has since been removed by Twitter as “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules” – read, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” West attached a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number.

His last tweet in the series of tweet reads, “HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP.”

West also hinted that he’ll be releasing new music, but when he uploaded the first song, it just appeared as a title, “01 This Is The Glory – 07.14.20 Ye Edit.mp3” with no download. Before releasing the urinating video, West tweeted, “ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE.”

Story developing…

