Why Did Kendall Jenner Go Live on Instagram for the First Time Ever?

Thousands of people have been talking about the importance of voting, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is no exception. Tuesday, September 22 marked National Voter Registration Day. Kendall Jenner decided to go Instagram Live for the first time ever on September 22 to inform her followers. “This is my first time live-ing!” Jenner exclaimed.

The model celebrated National Voter Registration Day by going live on Instagram with Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter to President Obama and co-founder of Vote Save America. The two went live for about 15 minutes, where Jenner asked Favreau a variety of questions about registering to vote and the upcoming election on November 3.

During the live video, Jenner and Favreau discussed everything her followers need to know to vote. Jenner pinned the link to Vote Save America in her video, and told viewers, “I run there when I feel I need some information…They have everything.” Her live video has been posted to her IGTV section on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Jon Favreau Encouraged Everyone to Vote

While Jenner waited to connect with Favreau in the beginning of the video, she reminded all those watching, “Well hey go register, go vote!” The 24-year-old KUWTK star asked Favreau why it’s important to vote, and he responded saying that while voting may not solve every single problem, it will give people a chance to do something. “You deserve to have a say in your own future,” Favreau said.

The two also discussed important things that first time voters need to know. Favreau mentioned that all voters should check to see if they’re registered to vote, and if they’re not, to do so before each state’s deadline. Each state is different, but some states close voter registration as early as October 4.

After registering to vote, Favreau encouraged followers to make a plan for Election Day – whether that be absentee via mail, in-person early voting, or in-person voting the day of. He also added that young and healthy people can volunteer for different opportunities prior to or on Election Day.

On November 3, there’s also different elections to vote for, including for the Senate, House of Representatives, and local positions. “Your vote is important no matter where you live,” Favreau reminded viewers. Jenner ended the livestream by thanking Favreau and saying, “This has been really helpful, I’m learning.”

Other Kardashian-Jenners Discussed National Voter Registration Day

Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only one in the KarJenner inner circle to talk about the importance of registering to vote. Kim Kardashian retweeted information from an account named When We All Vote. Kardashian commented in the caption, “Register and make a plan to vote!!! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.”

Sister Khloe Kardashian also retweeted the same information as Kim. Khloe reminded her followers to also make sure that their friends and family are also registered. She wrote, “Register, make a plan to vote, and tell your friends to do the same!” Momager Kris Jenner retweeted the same tweet as both Kim and Khloe without an additional comment.

Kylie Jenner, Allison Statter, – Kim’s childhood best friend – Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian’s media site Poosh all posted on Instagram reminding their followers to register to vote.

