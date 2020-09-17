Which Kardashian Family Member Admitted to Being a Stoner?

Kendall Jenner revealed that she is the stoner in the Kardashian-Jenner family. The 24-year-old model and sister Kourtney Kardashian appeared on an episode from the podcast Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson recorded in January.

During a round of lightening questions, Oliver Hudson asked the sister duo, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” Kourtney answered, “Kendall.” Kendall agreed, “I am a stoner,” she said. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.” Recreational use of marijuana is legal in the state of California.

Kris Jenner also dabbled with marijuana

Kris Jenner and her mom M.J. Shannon notoriously tried medical marijuana gummies in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode from 2014. At the time, M.J. struggled with her appetite, so she was given medical marijuana gummies in hopes she would have an increased appetite.

When M.J. brought the gummies to Jenner’s house, she told her, “I think you should do it with me. It’s not a bad thing.” After some brief hesitation, Jenner joined in on the fun. “I’m not against anybody getting a little pain relief from medical marijuana, that’s the whole point here,” she said in a voiceover. “So if it helps my neck pain and she’s asking me to do it with her I’m here to support and I’ll do it this one time.”

An hour later, both ladies were laughing hysterically and M.J. was enjoying all the snacks her daughter had provided. “I’ve never heard you talk this much about food in 20 years,” Jenner told her mom. Shortly later, Caitlyn Jenner – then Bruce Jenner and still married to Kris Jenner – walked in and wasn’t too pleased. Kris explained the situation, saying, “M.J. is feeling really good right now, because we’re trying out a new remedy for her back pain. Well we think it would be a good idea for M.J. to try out some M.J., you know what I’m saying?”

Kim Kardashian admitted to being high off ecstasy on her wedding

Kim Kardashian confessed in a 2018 KUWTK episode to being high off ecstasy during her first wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick – Kourtney’s kids’ father – were asking Kardashian about her past party days when Kardashian said, “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

After dropping the bombshell, Kardashian was shocked that Jenner or Disick had no idea. “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked, in reference to the 2003 sex tape Kardashian starred in with Ray J, which went public in 2007. “Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian talked parenting

Jenner and Kardashian also discussed how they have reconciled their relationship after Jenner accidentally ranked Kourtney the lowest of her siblings when it came to parenting. Jenner played a friendly game of Spill Your Guts with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles on the Late Late Show in 2019.

When the former One Direction singer asked Jenner to rank her siblings’ parenting skills, she hesitantly responded. “They’re actually really all amazing,” she said. “Rob is number 1, and then that’s so hard, they’re all amazing. Then I would be like Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They’re all amazing”

Even with the positive comments, Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t too pleased that she ranked the lowest. Kardashian said on the podcast, “I saw her right after at a party and she ran up to me and was like, ‘Oh my God, I said this thing, and I said you as a last parent and ha ha, like, it was a joke, I didn’t mean it,’ and I was like…” Kendall chimed in, saying, “First of all, that is not what I said to you. I went up to you, because I was like, ‘I’m going to put Rob before us and the rest,’ so I’m just not even going to like…I’m just going to throw them out there, and I swear to God, Kourtney happened to be the last one.”

