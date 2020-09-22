Did Kim Kardashian Confirm Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together?

Kim Kardashian posted two Instagram stories tagging both Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the first Instagram story from early September 21, Kim posted a picture in workout shoes with two others. She made the caption, “Early Bird Special” and tagged both Khloe and Tristan.

While Kim didn’t say anything about Khloe or Tristan then, she did hint at a romantic relationship between the two earlier today. Kim posted another Instagram story early morning on September 22 with a similar looking photo as the one from the day prior. But in addition to tagging Khloe and Tristan, Kim also wrote, “Am I 3rd wheeling hard?? #TeamNoDaysOffCrew” – as seen in the screenshot below.

Khloe Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player began dating in 2016 and eventually welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after alleged cheating rumors circulated against Thompson. In late February, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods. In early March 2019, Kardashian tweeted, “This was Tristan’s fault….I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Since their breakup, the two have prioritized their co-parenting relationship. “So many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first,” the Kardashian told People in July. Kardashian has continued to invite Thompson to True’s birthdays and other events including family dinners.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Sparked Romance Rumors

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have publicly addressed their relationship status, but some factors point to a possible romantic rekindling. Kardashian and daughter True live together in Los Angeles, CA. A source told People that Thompson flew to Los Angeles during quarantine to spend time with Kardashian and their 2-year-old and has been there since June. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source told People.

In early July, Kardashian and Thompson made headlines when People reported the two were back together. “The lockdown made them closer,” a source told People. “They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”

Thompson even got the invite to Kardashian’s 36th quarantine birthday party with close friends and family on June 29. Prior to the party, Thompson posted a heartfelt Instagram for Koko. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Kardashian and Thompson Could Be “Giving Their Relationship Another Try”

Only a few months after Thompson temporarily moved to Los Angeles for Kardashian and True, a source told People that they are, “giving their relationship another try.” The source continued, “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.”

Just over a month later, a romantic relationship between the two seemed more plausible. In August, People reported that they have been seriously dating since June. “She loves having him around,” a source told People. “He has the best relationship with True, and he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy.”

Thompson even offered to have Kardashian and True to move into his Los Angeles home. In a preview for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian shares that she and True need a place to stay while her home undergoes renovations in February 2020.

“I have my house in L.A.,” Thompson tells her. “I’d love for you and True to stay there as long as you guys need to. I’ll give you guys the keys and you can go party on — you, True and whoever else.” After Kardashian looks at him skeptically, Thompson adds, “Don’t get any ideas now, okay?” After a few moments of consideration, Kardashian laughs off the offer, saying, “Stop it, that’s not happening.”

Kardashian Still Struggles with Thompson’s Intentions

In a recent teaser trailer for the upcoming KUWTK season 19, Khloe confronts Thompson about her fears and doubts with him. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again,” she tells him. The teaser also shows a split second where Kardashian and Thompson appear to be dancing together by the pool.

A source confirmed to US Weekly in early September that Khloe has had trouble forgetting Thompson’s past behaviors. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source said. “But they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Kardashian and Thompson broke up shortly after Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods were “all over each other” at a house party, TMZ reported. Rumors circulated for a week before Woods appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith to spill her side of the story.

“On the way out, he did kiss me. It’s just no passion, no nothing, on the way out, he just kissed me. It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing,” she dished.

Kardashian didn’t believe Woods’s side of the story and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGISE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

READ NEXT: Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back Together for Good?

