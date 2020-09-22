Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spark Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be facing an obstacle in their marriage. “Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” a source told Page Six. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.” The source explained that West’s latest comments and anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on Kardashian.

On July 4, the rapper announced his bid for presidency of the United States. Shortly after, he held a campaign event in South Carolina where he claimed in part that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves. He also revealed that when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, he initially wanted her to get an abortion. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Kardashian and West made their relationship public in April of 2012. The two dated for over a year before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, North West, 7, on June 15, 2013. Only a few months later in October, West spent over $3 million to propose to Kardashian. The two married got married in May of 2014, and since then have had three other kids: Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months.

Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘At the End of Her Rope – Again’

A source told People that the reality star “feels powerless” as West continues tweeting unsubstantiated accusations. The presidential candidate has been been tweeting troublesome messages since September 14. Kardashian has reportedly been struggling with her husband’s latest series of tweets. “He’s off his meds,” the source claimed to People. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told People. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian had no idea that West was going on another Twitter spree. “She saw the tweets and was like, ‘Seriously? Again?’” the source told People. “She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

West Worried Fans Over Murder Warning

Kanye West alarmed fans over a tweet he wrote citing the possibility of getting murdered. “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU,” the rapper tweeted in the early afternoon on Friday, September 18. West attached a photo of daughter North to the tweet.

West’s latest Twitter spree isn’t his first. Earlier this summer in July, the rapper tweeted various tweets regarding Kim and Kris Jenner’s – his mother-in-law – concern for his health and safety. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote on July 20. In another tweet, he wrote, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

He continued, “If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya’ll will know why.” He added, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” In another tweet West wrote, “Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass.”

West Was Temporarily Suspended From Twitter for His Latest Spree, a Friend Says

West – who struggles with bipolar disorder – has tweeted various unsupported claims and accusations since Monday, September 14. On September 14, he accused Sony and Universal of slavery while also calling himself the “New Moses.” He tweeted, “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.” West also posted over 100 screenshots of various contracts with Universal later in the week.

Two days later – on September 16 – he tweeted a video of what appears to be him urinating on a Grammy Award thrown into the toilet. He posted the 8-second video with the caption, “Trust me … I WONT STOP.” Just a few minutes later, West slammed Forbes editor Randall Lane. He released contact information for Lane after calling him a “white supremacist.” The tweet – which has since been removed by Twitter with the disclaimer, “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules” – read, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” West attached a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number.

The rapper remained quiet for the next few hours, but it’s unsure if that was his own decision. Rick Fox – a former NBA player – tweeted that Kanye West had informed him Twitter removed the rapper from the platform for 12 hours. Fox tweeted, “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.” Fox has yet to follow up the claim.

