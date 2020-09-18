How Does Kim Kardashian Feel About Kanye West’s Latest Twitter Spree?

Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly discuss husband and rapper Kanye West’s latest Twitter spree. But a source told PEOPLE that the reality star “feels powerless” as West continues tweeting unsubstantiated accusations. The presidential candidate has been been tweeting troublesome messages since September 14.

Kardashian Is ‘At the End of Her Rope – Again’

Kardashian has reportedly been struggling with her husband’s latest series of tweets. “He’s off his meds,” the source claimed to PEOPLE. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

Kardashian still wants to protect her children. Kardashian and West have four kids together: North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (16 months). “It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian had no idea that West was going on another Twitter spree. “She saw the tweets and was like, ‘Seriously? Again?'” the source told PEOPLE. “She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

West Reportedly Got Temporarily Removed from Twitter for His Latest Spree

For the last week, the presidential candidate has tweeted various unsupported claims and accusations. On September 14, he accused Sony and Universal of slavery while also calling himself the “New Moses.” He tweeted, ““I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.” West also posted over 100 screenshots of various contracts with Universal later in the week.

Two days later – on September 16 – he tweeted a video of what appears to be him urinating on a Grammy Award thrown into the toilet. He posted the eight-second video with the caption, “Trust me … I WONT STOP.” Just a few minutes later, West slammed Forbes editor, Randall Lane. He released the contact information for Randall Lane, the editor of Forbes, after calling him a “white supremacist.” The tweet – which has since been removed by Twitter as “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules” – read, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” West attached a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number.

The rapper remained quiet for the next few hours, but it’s unsure if that was his own decision. Rick Fox – a former NBA player – tweeted that Kanye West had informed him Twitter removed the rapper from the platform for 12 hours. Fox tweeted, “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.” Fox has yet to follow up the claim.

West Divulged Family Secrets Two Months Ago

West’s latest Twitter spree isn’t his first. Earlier this summer in July, the rapper tweeted various tweets regarding Kim and Kris Jenner’s his – mother-in-law – concern for his health and safety. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote on July 20. In another tweet, he wrote, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

He continued, “If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya’ll will know why.” He added, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” In another tweet West wrote, “Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass.”

On July 4, West announced his bid for presidency of the United States. Shortly after, he held a campaign event in South Carolinda where he claimed in part that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves. He also revealed that when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, he initially wanted her to get an abortion.

Kardashian Responded to West’s July Comments

For the first time since getting married to West in 2014, Kardashian publicly addressed West’s bi-polar disorder. In the statement she posted as an Instagram story, Kardashian asked for sympathy and understanding during this time.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian said in her statement. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she added. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kardashian’s statement continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Heavy has reached out to Kardashian’s reps for comment.

