Fans Want to Know If Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Back Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are sparking romance rumors once again. The two have been on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In early 2017, the two called it quits after 11 years and three kids and have since each seen other people. Recently, after Disick and Sofia Richie broke up, there’s been speculation that Kardashian and Disick might be back together once again.

And fans are just as curious. One user tweeted, “my mom just randomly said I hope Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick get back together one day…’ happy we agree on that, ma.” Another user tweeted, “I’d love to see Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick back together idc how toxic that sounds.”

Scott Disick recently broke up with his longtime A-List girlfriend

Disick and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie recently called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie, a 22-year-old model and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May of 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

The couple spent the next three years vacationing, hanging out withe each other’s families, and attending plenty of events together. Not everyone was thrilled about their relationship, and Richie’s father hinted that he was one of those people. “She’s 19,” Lionel said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2018. “When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.”

Even with the age difference, close family members slowly got used to the idea that the relationship wasn’t a phase after all. Kardashian accepted Richie as Scott’s serious girlfriend in December 2018 when the three of them took a family vacation to Mexico with their three kids.

Through ups and downs, the two had been on and off since May and have stopped talking since August. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” a source told E! News.

Scott’s lingering feelings for Kourtney could have also played a role in the breakup

After Disick and Richie breakup rumors circulated in late May, fans wanted to know if Kardashian had anything to do with it. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

While breakup rumors persisted, Disick kept fans on their toes by posting Instagram photos from his family vacation with Kardashian to Utah.

The timing could be right for Kourtney too

Since Kardashian and Disick’s split in July of 2015, Kardashian has also gone her separate way. Kardashian met model Younes Bendjima at Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 – prior to sister Kim’s robbery – and the two began romantically seeing each other in May 2017 after some flirty pictures in Cannes, France. The two dated for over a year, but took a serious break from the relationship in August 2018, according to TMZ.

Only a month later, romance rumors between Kardashian and Grown-ish star and model Luka Sabbat circulated after a fun and flirty dinner. But after a few months, dating rumors, and lots of flirty Instagram comments between Bendjima and Kardashian, the two were spotted together in September in 2019 and Bendjima got the invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party later that year.

Since January 2020, both Kardashian and Bendjima have stayed pretty quiet in terms of their dating life. So at the moment, Kardashian appears to be as single as Disick.

Kardashian and Disick focus more on their co-parenting relationship than romantic relationship

Throughout their years of breakups and temporary separations, Kardashian and Disick still prioritize their kids. The two have always valued quality family time, so they have continued to take family vacations together and spend most major holidays together.

During Disick and Richie’s break, Kardashian and Disick have spent more family time together at home. The two had a beach day with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner, got dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, and are possibly sharing clothes. But in June, a source told US Weekly, “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

One KUWTK family member wants Disick and Kardashian to romantically reunite



Caitlyn Jenner just recently revealed that she would love for the two to start dating again. Jenner explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

She continued, “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.” While the two remain friendly co-parents for now, the two sure love keeping fans on their toes.

READ NEXT: What Does Caitlyn Jenner Have to Say About Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending?