Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble UPDATE: Are They Still Together?

Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble met in August of 2014 – just a month before she filed for divorce from Caitlyn Jenner – started dating later that year in October, and have been together ever since – minus a few hiccups here and there. Jenner and Gamble – who was working as Justin Bieber’s tour manager at the time – first met in Ibiza, Spain at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party, according to Cosmopolitan. After nearly six years together, countless public appearances, and quite a few Keeping Up With the Kardashians plot-lines later, Jenner and Gamble still keep their relationship pretty quiet.

Throughout the last few years, Jenner and Gamble have had their fair share of problems. Most notably, the two share a 25-year-age difference, with Jenner 64-years-old and Gamble 39-years-old. Both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are older than Gamble. In one episode of KUWTK, Gamble acknowledged the age gap. “I like all of y’all, but y’all are girls,” he said. “I’m a dude and I know how that s*** can go. I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f****** kids. We are technically peers.”

While the couple obviously hasn’t made any major appearances together in the last few months, the two still seem to be going strong. Gamble even helped Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick prank Jenner on the season 19 premiere of KUWTK.

Corey Gamble Has Had Rocky Relationships with Some Kardashian-Jenner Kids

Many of the KarJenner kids initially expressed their concerns with Jenner and Gamble’s relationship. “I’m worried about Mom a little bit,” Kim Kardashian said in a KUWTK episode. “She doesn’t listen to me when I’m like, ‘You know, you should really take it slow’ … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don’t want her to rush into anything.” Khloe also added that, “It’s creepy.” Jenner admitted later on in a confessional, “It’s so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life.”

After a few years of dating later, Khloe Kardashian and other family members still felt like Gamble was holding back. Kanye West texted Gamble in season 16 of KUWTK. “Something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’” explained Kim Kardashian, as Scott Disick, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian met with Jenner. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

“Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true,” Khloe responded. “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded…We don’t know Corey like that.” But Jenner still came to Gamble’s defense. “Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life,” Jenner told Khloe. “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.”

Later on in the episode, Khloe and Kim apologized to Gamble for assuming the worst. “We’re happy you make our mom happy,” Khloe said. “We just want to move forward and be in a good place.”

Kris Jenner Confessed She’s Not Looking for Another Marriage

Jenner and Gamble had been dating for three years when things started to go awry when people began questioning their future together. “Kris is still seeing Corey,” a source told People in June of 2017. “Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great.” The source added that their “relationship is more business than romantic…Kris is basically his sugar mama…They will never get married.”

Although Jenner has yet to address those rumors, she has openly discussed her lack of interest in another marriage. “You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Jenner said on a 2018 episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser. “I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids—six of them, by the way. It’s not like we need to do that again; my body wouldn’t cooperate if I wanted it to. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”