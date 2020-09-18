Malika Haqq Confides in Khloe Kardashian About Motherhood

Khloe Kardasian’s best friend Malika Haqq opened up about being a single mom on the season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Right away, Kardashian takes Malika to a baby store, and Malika gets a little overwhelmed, saying, “They’re crazy.”

Malika and her son’s dad aren’t together anymore

Malika had her baby Ace Flores with rapper Odis Oliver Flores, better known by his stage name O.T. Genasis, in March of this year. The two began dating in November of 2017, but they eventually broke up in June 2019. Malika made the breakup official by posting an Instagram with the caption, “Single.”

Four months after calling it quits, Malika announced that she was pregnant. But throughout her pregnancy, she remained quiet about who the baby’s dad was until a month before she gave birth. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Malika said during the baby shower Kardashian threw for her in the season 19 premiere.

Flores also confirmed the news with an Instagram post from Malika’s baby shower. He wrote, “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!” Since the baby shower, both parents have remained quiet on details pertaining to her and Flores’s co-parenting relationship.

Malika confided in her sister and Kardashian about her stress

Throughout the premiere, Malika expressed her concerns with her status as a single mom. Kardashian, Malika, and her sister Khadijah Haqq McCra shop for clothes for Malika’s new little one. “They are crazy,” Malika joked. She admitted that the nursery shopping made her a little overwhelmed and uneasy about her single parent reality. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika revealed in an interview.

Later on, Khloe visited Malika at her new home where Malika vents to her about the struggles she’s having preparing for a baby by herself. When talking about her relationship with her son’s dad, she said in an interview, “It was better for me to not stay in the relationship, because it was getting harder and harder, but we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment because that’s the most important thing.”

Before leaving, Malika commented that that she needs to get a handyman to help set up the crib, because, “His dad doesn’t do stuff like that.” Malika later on opened up about her stress with raising a child alone. “He can say anything, it doesn’t mean he’s going to do it, and you’re going to be responsible for that,” Khloe told Malika about her ex-boyfriend Flores. Malika responded, “It is what it is. We have these little talks often, but I just hope it sticks.”

The baby shower stressed out Malika more

Khloe Kardashian and Khadijah chatted at lunch to discuss Malika’s baby shower on the season 19 premiere of KUWTK. Kjadijah and Kardashian call Malika during lunch and ask Malika if there’s anything she doesn’t want at the bridal shower, to which Malika responded, “A bunch of people.” After debating the amount of people invited, Malika anxiously cried out, “I mean I’m five seconds from not wanting a f****** shower anyways.”

After Malika hung up on her sister and Kardashian, the two sit stunned not knowing what to do next. “For Malika to say that she’s so frustrated she doesn’t even want a shower anymore, that’s really disappointing to me, but I know she would regret it so much if she did not have a shower,” Kardashian said in an interview.

Kardashian called Malika back afterwards to hear Malika crying on the other side of the phone. “I’m just really stressed out. I’m not in the best situation, I’m trying to do the best that I can and any little s*** that I’m supposed to enjoy, like my shower.”

Kardashian acknowledged that there’s much more going on than just planning the shower. “I know that Malika bursting into tears really has nothing to do with Khadijah or myself,” Kardashian said in an interview. “We can imagine that it has something do to with O.T. and something that’s deeper than us. I definitely empathize with her, but I just want her to always feel reassured that I’m there for her.”

Flores showed up to the baby shower

Although Malika expressed concerns about Flores’s commitment to her baby and herself, he showed up to Malika’s baby shower. Kardashian and Khadijah threw her an adorable teddybear-themed shower.

She gave a speech thanking Flores for her baby. She also thanked all the women who have been supporting her through her pregnancy, with a special shoutout to her sister and Khloe. “You only showed me unconditional love and I couldn’t thank you anymore,” Malika emotionally said.

