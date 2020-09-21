Rob Kardashian’s Return: Why He’s Coming Back to ‘KUWTK’

Rob Kardashian has decided to keep up with his sisters once again by returning to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The only Kardashian-Jenner brother stepped back from the hit reality television show a few years ago while he struggled with depression and his weight. But over the summer, sister Khloe Kardashian announced that Rob will make more appearances on KUWTK.

“Rob is going to be on the show more,” Khloe told People in July. She added that just because Rob hasn’t made recent appearances on the show doesn’t mean he’s not involved with the family. Khloe told People that even though fans might not always see him on the show, he’s “always around.”

“We never push him, everything is his free will,” she continued for People. “We always take photos — we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, ‘Oh, you can post that. I’m fine, I feel good.’ It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence.”

“So now he is filming more,” she told People. “We’re filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I’m excited for everyone to see that. He’s such a good person and I’m just happy he’s coming back around on camera a little bit more.”

Khloe Kardashian Continues to Support Rob

Even though the Halfway Dead founder has taken steps back from filming the show, Khloe has continued to support her little brother. “Rob is doing so well,” a source told People. “Khloe is his biggest supporter. She always encourages him to work on himself so he can find more happiness.”

“She couldn’t be more excited that he is comfortable and confident enough to film the show again,” the source said to People. “She thinks filming will make Rob stick with his healthier routine. And Rob seems very excited, too. He’s ready to be back in the spotlight and he actually seems to look forward to being on the show again.”

And the 36-year-old star isn’t the only one excited for Rob’s return. Blac Chyna – Rob’s ex-fiancé and mother to his 3-year-old daughter Dream Renée – also thinks Rob’s return is for the better. “I think it’s a positive thing… yeah it’s dope,” she told TooFab in August.

Rob Sparked Return Rumors in June

The 33-year-old has shied away from the public spotlight the last few years, but he’s been more active with the KarJenners on social media. Rob attended Khloe’s birthday party in late June and even posted a few photos with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Tristan Thompson. Just a few days later, Rob also attended Thompson’s 4th of July party with Khloe and her bff Malika.

Rob also frequently brings his daughter Dream around the other KarJenner kids. The proud dad of one often posts photos of Dream playing with his sisters’ younger kids. Kim and husband Kanye West have four kids: North West (7), Saint West (4), Chicago ‘Chi’ West (2), and Psalm (1). Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have three kids together: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Khloe has one bundle of joy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson: True Thompson (2). And last but not least, Kylie Jenner is youngest KarJenner with a baby (whom she had with ex-boyfriend rapper Travis Scott): Webster Scott (2).

Rob Isn’t the Only KarJenner Who’s Stepped Back from KUWTK

While Rob has taken the most significant break from the reality television show, another KarJenner has also recently stepped back from the series. Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that she quit the show earlier this year in March.

After her tweet, the 41-year-old kept pretty quiet about her future with the show. But in a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Kourtney revealed her rationale. “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” she said. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was. Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Khloe Kardashian also confirmed that Kourtney won’t be on season 19 of KUWTK as she was in years past. “She’s out of most of it,” Khloe told People. “Kim and Kourt go to Paris for Kanye [West]’s fashion show, so she’s in a little bit, but she’s really taken a break the rest of the season.”

READ NEXT: Why Is ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Canceled?