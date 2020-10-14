Kardashian BFF Is a Presenter at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards – or BBMAs – return tonight, October 14, and features a plethora of stars presenting awards, including a close friend of the Kardashians. Addison Rae Easterling – a TikTok star and social media influencer – will present an award at the 2020 BBMAs.

Easterling joins 13 other celebrities and influencers presenting awards. Some of the presenters include Cher, Jane Lynch, and Lilly Singh, among others. Easterling seems eager to present an award, as she has promoted the event on her Instagram and Twitter. The 20-year-old star tweeted, “IM SO EXCITED” prior to the event on October 14. She added in another tweet, “billboard music awards tonight AHHHHHQKLSDKSKJZSNANjqnemdkwkwidnnewjkekskskekwb,” followed by a load of smiley face and party face emojis.

Easterling has become a household name over the last year due to the popular video app TikTok. She has nearly 65 million followers on TikTok, 29 million followers on Instagram, nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers, and 3.9 million followers on Twitter.

Kourtney Kardashian Is Super Close With Addison Rae Easterling

Kourtney Kardashian has become BFFs with Addison Rae Easterling over the last few months. David Dobrik – a YouTube creator and TikTok influencer – introduced the two to one another, Easterling told The Tom Ward Show in June. “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she said. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close.”

Since the two met, they have been nearly inseparable, and Kardashian has introduced her to the rest of the family, as well. Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick often appear on Easterling’s TikToks, as well. Easterling posted a dancing video of herself and Kardashian to the popular sounds, Playboi Carti’s “Shoota,” as seen above. The lyrics read, “I gotta tell my bestie, someone call my bestie. Think I found my bestie, link up, make a check bleed.” In the dance, the two point to each other every time the song says, “bestie.”

Easterling has also posted more choreographed dancing videos with Kardashian’s 10-year-old son Mason Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Easterling Traveled to New York City Together

Easterling recently turned 20-years-old on October 6, so she traveled with Kardashian and some of her friends to New York City to celebrate. Kardashian and Easterling ventured to NYC with some of Kardashian’s friends including Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo, as they all showcased on Instagram.

While in the city from October 9 through October 12, they made the most of their trip. The two ate at various restaurants, created TikTok videos, and went to the Museum of Moden Art. The group also met up with Stacey Bendet, the creative director of Alice and Olivia. The whole group ventured off to Zero Bond, a Private Members Club located at 0 Bond Street, according to its Instagram.

Kardashian did run into a snafu when a group of protestors confronted her. Easterling and Kardashian were walking from their car to a restaurant when a group of animal rights activists approached Kardashian while she was signing autographs, as recorded by celebrity photographer Robert Barbera. One protestor shouted, “Stop abusing animals, you animal abuser, despicable animal abuser.” Kardashian and her bodyguards wound through the group of people to safely get inside, but one of her bodyguards did shove a protestor out of the way.

Their Friendship Has Received Criticism

Since the two besties began sharing their adventures together on social media, they have received backlash. Fans have questioned their friendship, since the two share a 21-year age difference, with Kardashian 41-years-old and Easterling 20-years-old. “What’s my girl doing with someone half her age tho,” one user commented on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post with Easterling.

Both Kardashian and Easterling have defended their friendship. “Yeah, they’re like really good friends to me,” Easterling said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 25. “I love all of them. Don’t ask me a favorite, I can’t choose. They’re all great. I feel like everyone asks that, they’re like, ‘Who’s the best?’ And they are all so great. I feel like they’re more than what you think and they’re just so sweet and down to earth and really good people.”

Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of bikini photos with Easterling in her pool on September 19. Quite a few fans commented concerns over their friendship, but Kardashian only responded to one. One user commented, “this friendship still weirds me tf out,” while another replied to the comment, “Shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.” But Kourtney clapped back to the user by responding, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas…”

