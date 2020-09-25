Addison Rae Dishes on Her Friendship With the Kardashians

One of the most famous TikTokers – Addison Rae – is opening up about her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Addison Rae has befriended some of the Kardashians within the last few months. Most notably, Addison – full name Addison Rae Easterling – has spent lots of time with Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

Easterling and Kardashian have both featured one another on multiple Instagram posts and TikTok videos. While they frequently post together on social media, both influencers have remained pretty quiet about their friendship. Fans have questioned their friendship, since the two share a 22-year age difference, with Kardashian 41-years-old and Easterling 19-years-old. “What’s my girl doing with someone half her age tho,” one user commented on Kardashian’s latest Instagram post with the TikToker.

Easterling appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host tWitch on Friday, September 25. “I’m seeing Addison Rae with the Kardashians,” tWitch said, and then asked Easterling about the friendships.

“Yeah, they’re like really good friends to me,” Easterling replied. “I love all of them. Don’t ask me a favorite, I can’t choose. They’re all great. I feel like everyone asks that, they’re like, ‘Who’s the best?’ And they are all so great. I feel like they’re more than what you think and they’re just so sweet and down to earth and really good people.”

Kourtney Kardashian Defended Their Friendship

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to post content with Easterling without expanding upon their friendship. Kardashian recently posted a series of bikini photos with Easterling in her pool. Quite a few fans commented concerns over their friendship, but Kardashian only responded to one.

One user commented, “this friendship still weirds me tf out,” while another replied to the comment, “Shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.” But Kourtney clapped back to the user by responding, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas…”

Another Influencer Introduced Kardashian and Easterling

YouTube creator and influencer David Dobrik originally introduced Easterling to the KarJenenr family. “I met Kourtney through a friend, through David,” Easterling told The Tom Ward Show in June. “We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok…I kind of just stuck around and we got really close.”

Addison Rae tiktok with mason Disick | FULL VIDEO 2020 2020-06-21T03:30:40Z

As Easterling mentioned, Dobrik and Kardashian worked with her in January to surprise Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son, Mason. Kardashian knew that her son was a huge fan of Easterling, so they organized a meeting. The whole family hit it off, and Easterling even posted a TikTok, video posted above, with Mason.

Addison Rae Keeps Up With Other Kardashians, Too

As Easterling mentioned in her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she hangs out with the whole KarJenner family. The Kardashian sisters even sent Easterling a personalized bundle of their new KKW Fragrance Diamonds.

Khloe Kardashian and Easterling also competed against each other in the tiniest makeup challenge yet. The two partnered with IPSY, a monthly makeup sample subscription service, for the “IPSY Make-Off: Tiny Hand Challenge, Khloe Kardashian vs. Addison Rae.” Kardashian and Easterling sported light pink jumpsuits as the attempted to complete five makeup looks while only using plastic tiny hands.

The two friends definitely seemed comfortable with one another, as they jokingly threw makeup products at one another to distract the other. They also weren’t afraid to hit each other with some friendly trash talk to one another in the IGTV.

READ NEXT: Scott Disick’s Ex Is Moving On