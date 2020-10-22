Ex-Girlfriend Puts Kanye West on Blast

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose is speaking out about her true feelings about the rapper, calling him a “narcissist.” Rose sat down with Adam22 for an episode on the No Jumper YouTube channel and spilled her thoughts on West’s running for presidency, his most recent jabs at her, and why she thinks he still bullies her.

West dated Rose shortly before dating wife Kim Kardashian, from 2008 to 2010. Five years after their breakup, West slammed Rose after taking credit for her fame and telling The Breakfast Club, “If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose. It’s very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Five years after that comment, Rose responded to the “30 showers” statement. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?” Rose said on the YouTube episode. “You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

The 37-year-old added, “That’s what narcissists do, you share 2 years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”

Rose also claimed that even ten years after their breakup, her 43-year-old ex continues to bully her. “Even if someone is picking on me, which he has for 10 years,” she told Adam22. “He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years.” When asked why she thinks that, Rose pointed out that West called her a prostitute at one of his presidential campaign rallies.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally,” she said on the show. “Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous so I try to give good interviews and not shy away from that, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Bro, leave me alone.'”

Amber Rose Called Donald Trump & Kanye West ‘the Same Person’

Kanye West announced his bid for presidency of the United States via Twitter on July 4. At the time, nobody knew how serious he was about his candidacy. But as the November 3 Election Day nears, West has released various campaign ads, tweeted instructions for how to write him in, and encouraged people to vote for him.

When Adam22 asked Amber Rose about how she felt in regards to his political beliefs and close ties with President Donald Trump, Rose explained that the two share a lot in common. “I can see why he loves Trump, they’re twinsies, they’re the same person,” she said on No Jumper. “There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Kanye.’ He probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him, I’m assuming.”

Amber Rose Said She & Kanye West Are Completely Different

Amber Rose also discussed how she feels about the rapper after all these years and what went wrong in their relationship. “It’s just not my type of people,” she said on No Jumper, when asked why they broke up. “It’s not my down-to-earth cool people. I like compassionate people, I’m not vindictive.”

When asked if his personality and confidence rubbed off on Rose and her rise to fame, she immediately denied the thought. “No,” she said on the show. “I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people. I’m a compassionate person, I have empathy, I’m a good person, that’s why people love me, that’s why anybody I’ve ever dated always loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me except for him, because I got away. Like I’m not like him at all. I didn’t get anything from him.”

Rose also said that she’s been offered book deals to talk about her relationship with West, to which she has declined. “Not all money is good money, I don’t live my life like that,” she told Adam22. “That wouldn’t make me happy.”

Amber Rose Claimed, She ‘Always Stood up’ for Kim Kardashian

After discussing West’s “30 showers” comment, Adam22 brought up his current wife’s – Kim Kardashian – leaked sex tape from 2007. Rose defended Kardashian and said she didn’t really understand why it was ever a big deal. “I always stood up for Kim, its like she had an ex-boyfriend she loved at the time and they made a sex tape, it’s not a big deal to me, it happens in life,” she said on an episode of No Jumper.

Rose added that Kardashian was smart to put a positive spin on her career. She told Adam22, “She was young, she loved somebody, she made a tape, it came out, she capitalized on it. If you hate on that…you can’t.”

