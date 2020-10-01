Andy Cohen Addresses Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Joining the Real Housewives

Even though there are two open spots up for grabs in the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), the Kardashians won’t be filling them. After rumors circulated earlier this week that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins – Jenner’s roommate and close friend – were talking to producers about joining the RHOBH cast, Andy Cohen has set the record straight.

Cohen – an executive producer and creator of the Real Housewives franchise – addressed the rumors on Thursday, October 1 on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house, as they say,” he said. “I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media, they’ve tagged me in posts saying, ‘We think this is a great idea,’ but we’ve never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also revealed that if Jenner and Hutchins did join the cast, it may be awkward for current castmember Kyle Richards. “You know, the thing about it is, Kris [Jenner] is good friends with Kyle [Richards],” said Cohen. “They are legitimately really good friends, and so, yeah, no, I just don’t see it.”

Rumors Circulated that Hutchins and Jenner Would Join the Cast

Rumors circulated in late September that Jenner and her friend could be joining RHOBH for season 11. A source told the TMZ that Hutchins’ team had reached out to production about joining the show and that the two were in talks. Hutchins could be a full-time castmember, while Jenner, was looking to take the spot of “friend of.” At the time of the story on September 27, nothing had been officially decided, according to TMZ.

The source also told TMZ that Hutchins recently had dinner with former RHOBH member Eileen Davidson to talk more about the possibility of her joining the show. Hutchins knows current cast member Lisa Rinna, and Jenner knows Harry Hamlin – Rinna’s husband – so it appeared that the two definitely had connections to the show.

Both Hutchins and Jenner have mentioned the matter on social media, too. Hutchins posted an Instagram early September 29 of herself with the caption, “Real Housewives….what?!” with the signature RHOBH diamond. Hutchins also posted an Instagram story from Perez Hilton’s account about the two joining the Real Housewives franchise. She attached a gif to Jenner’s mouth in the photo saying, “Why not us?!” She also wrote on the Instagram story, “Why Not @caitlynjenner” with three laughing emojis. Jenner reposted Hutchins’ Instagram story. Hutchins has also mentioned Lisa Rinna on Instagram before, posting videos of herself dancing and tagging Rinna to come hangout with her and Jenner.

Kris Jenner Shut Down ‘Real Housewives’ Rumors

Before Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins were rumored to join the cast, fans thought that Kris Jenner – Caitlyn’s ex-wife – might join the cast. Jenner – who’s good friends with current cast member Kyle Richards – remained quiet about the rumors until September 24.

The momager appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shut down reality rumors. DeGeneres guessed that Jenner would not be joining the Beverly Hills franchise. “No, you’re absolutely right, you know me very well,” Jenner responded. “I think I would do it just to go on once in awhile and be with my friend Kyle Richards. But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Even though DeGeneres had guessed correctly, she told Jenner that she’d make the show even more fun. “I think everybody needs a Kris Jenner on their show,” she said. “I think you add a little fun to anything.”

Caitlyn Jenner Joined Another Reality Show

When one reality door closes, another one opens. Caitlyn Jenner is joining Kaley Cuoco and other celebrities in the new Netflix show, The Cabin. The Big Bang Theory actress and Jenner follow stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer into a cabin in the woods for a “purifying retreat.” The Netflix series drops on October 13.

In the reality show, Kreischer invites his other famous friends who also have a busy life. “My lifestyle is so chaotic,” he says in the trailer. But once everyone arrives at the cabin, they realize it’s not just any normal relaxing vacation. They’ll be participating in a number of physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness activities. Some of these include smashing watermelons with baseball bats, axe-throwing, paint-balling one another, cultivating honey from a bee farm, and even amateur archery, among many others.

