Bethenny Frankel Puts the Kardashians On Blast

Bethenny Frankel is criticizing the Kardashians, and it’s not the first time. The 49-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star posted a photo of herself and her 10-year-old daughter Bryn on her Instagram on Thursday, October 29. In the photo, as seen below, the two wear island accessories while sprawled across her marble island in her Hampton’s home kitchen. Frankel captioned the photo, “Took the family to my private (kitchen) island… #privileged #blessed #humbled #thisis50 #thisisme #turning50”

Frankel’s photo and caption mocks the Kardashian family’s latest controversy. Kim Kardashian turned 40-years-old on October 21, and to celebrate, she surprised her family and close friends with a tropical getaway to a mysterious island. After returning, the family immediately received backlash from the public for traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic when others are suffering.

The former Housewife also mocked how the Kardashians were posting about the secret vacation. As soon as the family returned, they flooded their social media pages with photos from the glamorous trip. In their captions, many of the daughters used the phrases, “humbled,” “blessed,” “private island,” and “#thisis40.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Criticized the Kardashians Before

The Kardashians are no strangers to controversy and scandals, and before the lavish vacation criticism, Kylie Jenner sparked drama. Jenner shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster excited for her first day of school on September 30, as seen above. At first, fans saw a cute video, until they looked closer and saw Stormi was sporting a $12,000 Hermès backpack, according to Page Six.

The backpack immediately sparked controversy from fans outraged that Jenner would post something flaunting her wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bethenny Frankel herself wasn’t too pleased. Us Weekly reposted a photo from Jenner’s Instagram story of a close-up of the pricey bag, and Frankel left a comment. “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” Frankel wrote in the comments section. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

After fans noticed the comment and began to ask her questions, Frankel tool to Twitter to clarify her comments about Jenner and her daughter. Frankel wrote, “I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting(under the guise of a back to school post)during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice.”

After Frankel called out Jenner and stood by her comment, someone asked Frankel via Twitter, “Thinking Kris won’t be joining your podcast anytime soon,” in reference to momager Kris Jenner. In response, Frankel tweeted back, “I would love to have her. She has built a brand. They all have. If you want a podcast where people hide under the covers afraid to express their true opinions, this isn’t the podcast for you.”

Fans Appreciated Bethenny Frankel’s Slam

Since the Kardashians aren’t doing too well in the public eye as of late, many users took Bethenny Frankel’s side in the matter and commented their support. “Oh girl the shade!!! I miss you on RHNY,” one user commented. “I see what you did here,” another wrote. “And I’m living for it.” Another Instagram user added, “BEST call out I’ve seen in a while! Lol! Her, Trying to get back to “normal” post was so insane by KK!”

On the other end of the spectrum, many fans are still outraged by the Kardashians’ latest luxury vacation. After returning home from the trip, Kim Kardashian posted a series of Instagram photos and tweets to update her followers on the situation and health precautions they took. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in one tweet with a photo of the family enjoying their time.

The photos enraged fans even more. “Wow. Are you really clueless enough to post this now??! Wow,” one user commented on her Instagram. A user added, “This is quite literally the most tone deaf thing you’ve ever posted (kimono aside).” Another user commented, “Humbled? Humble on an island? Paying for multiple health tests when we have to wait for ages.”

Fans were not only upset about the family’s “privilege,” but also by the fact they traveled during an unsafe time. A Twitter user responded, “Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” Another user responded to a photo of a waiter wearing a mask in the photo, writing, “I had a feeling they weren’t the only ones on that island, making all their own food and everything. F*** the locals, though, right? They don’t count, they’re the help. I hope with all of my heart that none of the employees or locals get sick or otherwise negatively effected.”

Since the controversy escalated, Khloe Kardashian defended her sister and her family on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 29. “We felt so safe,” Kardashian told DeGeneres. “And we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it. It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody. I mean I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”

